Recall issued for Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco Kits
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling its “Chicken Street Taco Kit” due to a labeling error. Hy-Vee says it got the kits from Reser’s Fine Foods and repackaged them into Hy-Vee Chicken Street Taco kits but the bulk kits contained Chipotle Crema Sauce which contains egg that was not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.www.kimt.com