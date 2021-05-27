Memorial Day to feature Keith Deutsch as guest speaker
Area Memorial Day ceremonies will be a little closer to normal, although there will be some changes. The New Prague Veterans Honor Guard will be visiting area cemeteries starting at 9 a.m. and the parade will be back, but there will be a different route due to the reconstruction of Main Street and the Memorial Day service will be held in the Park Ballroom, 300 Lexington Ave. S. Featured speaker at the service will be Keith Deutsch of New Prague, a member of New Prague American Legion Post 45.montgomerymnnews.com