Memorial Day weekend travel 2021: What you need to know

It is exciting to see people getting out and about again. People are more than ready to visit family, head to the beach or explore someplace new. If you're thinking about making travel plans, here are a few tips. Many destinations have their own set of rules so be prepared before you go. Some places are doing random temperature checks; others are requiring a COVID test before arriving. Everyone needs to get a COVID test before returning to the U.S. regardless of your international destination. Cruises are slowly coming back but you may be required to be vaccinated. Many people have let their passports expire. If you have a passport, please get it out and check the dates. If you don't have a passport, I would recommend applying for one. The turnaround time is currently 12 weeks or longer. If you don't have a REAL ID, you will need one in order to fly, even domestically, at some point. Rules are changing on a frequent basis. An experienced travel agent can be a great resource for the most up-to-date information.