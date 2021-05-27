newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Memorial Day weekend travel 2021: What you need to know

By Nicole Funaro
NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer. While there are celebrations taking place in cities and towns around Connecticut, travel is expected to make a comeback this year after the COVID-19 pandemic kept many at home for the 2020 holiday. On the road. AAA Northeast estimates more than...

www.newstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Weather#Dui#National Parks#Travelers#Road Traffic#State Parks#Aaa Northeast#Americans#Northeasterners#Connecticut State Police#Dui#Holiday Weekend Hiking#Celebrations#Home#Fairfield County#State Beaches#Drive#Rain#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

AAA predicts more drivers on the road this Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- This Memorial Day Weekend is expected to look much different than 2020 as officials continue to ease up on restrictions and more people are getting vaccinated. In fact, AAA is expecting the number of Marylanders traveling over the holiday weekend this year to return to 89% of...
TravelBoone Country Connection

Travel is Making a Comeback - What You Need to Know

It is exciting to see people getting out and about again. People are more than ready to visit family, head to the beach or explore someplace new. If you're thinking about making travel plans, here are a few tips. Many destinations have their own set of rules so be prepared before you go. Some places are doing random temperature checks; others are requiring a COVID test before arriving. Everyone needs to get a COVID test before returning to the U.S. regardless of your international destination. Cruises are slowly coming back but you may be required to be vaccinated. Many people have let their passports expire. If you have a passport, please get it out and check the dates. If you don't have a passport, I would recommend applying for one. The turnaround time is currently 12 weeks or longer. If you don't have a REAL ID, you will need one in order to fly, even domestically, at some point. Rules are changing on a frequent basis. An experienced travel agent can be a great resource for the most up-to-date information.
Winooski, VTWCAX

National Rescue Dog Day: What you need to know before adopting

Vermont Legislature passes $7.3B budget, adjourns historic session. Scott vetoes bill that would protect ID of juvenile offenders. Scott vetoes bill that would protect ID of juvenile offenders. Stuck in Vermont: Tom Locatell hews fallen trees at Gilbrook Nature Area in Winooski. Updated: 14 hours ago. Four years ago, Tom...
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Rain-soaked Memorial Day Saturday on tap at Jersey Shore

If soaking rain and near record-low temperatures aren't your preferred Memorial Day weekend weather conditions, we have some bad news. Saturday looks to be a near total washout at the Jersey Shore with a steady rain expected for much of the day across the region. Temperatures are running 15 to 20 degrees below normal with highs only in the mid-50s expected, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
California StateUS News and World Report

Fire Risk Soars Along With California Temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Public health officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, find shade, and take breaks to avoid heat exhaustion as temperatures soar across much of central and northern California. San Francisco could see temperatures in the 80s (about 28 Celsius) while inland areas could top 100 (about...
TravelTravelPulse

What You Need To Know About Traveling To the US Virgin Islands This Summer

The U.S. Virgin Islands will be a popular getaway this summer but travelers will have to adapt to a new normal in the time of COVID-19. Exploring the islands of St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix still won't require a passport but will require pre-travel testing, health screening and cooperation with local mask and social distancing mandates. If you're planning a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands this summer, here's what you need to know before you go.
Hawaii StateTravelPulse

What You Need To Know About Traveling to Hawaii This Summer

For the first time since 2019, Hawaii is a real possibility for summer travelers, who are showing plenty of interest in the Aloha State. Hawaii's Safe Travels pre-travel testing program makes it both safer and easier to visit the islands in the time of COVID-19 as travelers can test out of quarantine. Airlines have resumed flights from the mainland United States and are making it simple to secure an accepted test result within the 72-hour window while hotels, resorts and the destination's renowned beaches and natural and cultural attractions are once again welcoming back visitors. But before you book your trip to Hawaii in 2021, here are some things you should know.
Oregon, WIWiscnews.com

Ed Perkins on Travel: What you need to know

Years ago, when my wife and I were guardians of a grandson, we quickly learned that traveling with two kids is easier than traveling with one. But when we took one of our grandson's buddies on a trip to Oregon, the operator of a very low-risk jetboat excursion on the Rogue River refused to allow the friend to ride with us because we didn't have notarized permission from his parents. As you plan to resume family travel this summer, many of you will be traveling with kids or arranging for kids to travel. Here's a checklist of arrangements you need to consider.