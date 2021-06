We’ve all experienced a boss or coworker who is rude or abusive—yet such mistreatment is apparently not widespread. Researchers tracked workplace behavior among U.S. restaurant chain employees, at a technology manufacturer in China, and throughout range of office and industry jobs in the U.S. They found that although 70% of employees experienced “incivility” at work, only 16% of work relationships included mistreatments. In other words, the vast majority of workplace interactions are pleasant, but most workers have a difficult or abusive coworker.