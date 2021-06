Ah, the ability to free climb. Where as Nathan Drake and Ezio Auditore look at a wall that’s not covered with ledges and handholds and sigh in frustration, modern characters chuckle. Why be railroaded into a climbing path when you can magnetise to the wall itself? That’s what Aloy’s doing in Horizon Forbidden West, the follow up to Horizon Zero Dawn. In an interview with Game Informer, game director Mathijs de Jonge revealed a little more about the game’s new climbing system as well as the new skill tree set up that players will be able to explore.