MLB

My Nickel's Worth

 13 days ago

Every year, my family and I go to Arlington to watch the Yankees play the Rangers. I know I have mentioned it a few times over the years, but my family and I are the biggest Yankees fans. We’ve gone to see the Yankees every year since I was just a little boy, and I have been able to see some great games. But last night, the unthinkable happened. The Yankees starting pitcher of the evening, Corey Kluber, threw a no-hitter and only allowed one walk. This was the first Yankee no-hitter in 22 years. This is a rare feat--something that usually only happens once or twice a year in all of baseball. Since I was five years old, I’ve watched countless Yankee games on television--just waiting to see the next no-hitter in Yankees history... its unfathomable to me that I was able to witness this accomplishment in person. I will never be able to fully grasp the fact that we were able to witness a no-hitter in person. This was also the first game we have seen at the new Rangers Stadium, Globe Life Field. We have so many memories in the old stadium, but we are already making new memories in the new. Major League Baseball has over 2,400 games per season, and we were able to attend a no-hitter. It was an unbelievable experience and something I will remember the rest of my life.

