Intersectionality — the theory that we each experience the world differently due to our various unique identities — inspired college groups to come together to combat rising discrimination over the years. For Jews, these efforts are crucial; published data show that Jews are the most frequently attacked religious group in the United States. Things get more complicated for those who experience discrimination on the basis of multiple identities, including myself as a queer Boricua-Puerto Rican Jew. While I am able to express my Jewish identity in Jewish clubs and my Boricua culture in Latinx spaces, I can best embrace and express all my identities in an intersectional club like the Jewish Student Union, or JSU. Being Jewish isn’t just a religion — we are a people of many ethnicities that live all across the world. In recent history, antisemitism came in the form of our identity being racialized. Jews are hated for being too white or not white enough, making many Jewish individuals uncomfortable with the concept of whiteness, especially when we are attacked explicitly for not fitting in with White America. While not all Jews are people of color, numerous members of the Northeastern Jewish community are from various racial and ethnic backgrounds and identify as people of color.