Elliot Page shares his trans joy with first swim trunks photo

The last time we checked in on how things were going with production on the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, executive producer Jeff F. King was hitting up Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min for their (non-spoiler) thoughts on what's to come. This time around, we shift the dial from covering the popular streaming series for a fun look at what the cast has going on when they're actually being real people with real lives. In this case, Page checked in via social media to show off his first swim trunks- but we were too busy being distracted by two things. First, that wonderful ear-to-ear smile he was sporting, which was definitely nice to see. The other? Page now joins a shortlist that only includes Brad Pitt from Fight Club of actors I love-hate for their abs. Yup. We're bitter. Don't judge us.