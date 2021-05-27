Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Elliot Page shares his trans joy with first swim trunks photo

By Nexstar Media Wire
phl17.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elliot Page is sharing his joy ahead of Pride Month with a poolside photo that’s getting lots of love on Instagram. The actor, who recently came out as transgender, posted the smiling photo Monday showing him in swim trunks, a cap and sunglasses. The classic summer...

phl17.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swim Trunks#Trans People#Trans Man#Trans Rights#Joy#Sunglasses#Star#Vibe#Kron#Pride Month#Time Magazine#Umbrella Academy#Trans Bb#Love#Express#San Francisco#Anti Trans Bills#Social
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Minoritieskshb.com

Elliot Page posts poolside photo in transition milestone

Actor Elliot Page Monday posted a photo to Instagram on Monday that marked a milestone in his transition. The photo shows Page shirtless in a swimsuit at a pool. "Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful," Page wrote in his caption. The photo marked the first time that Page has...
Relationshipsmelodyinter.com

First photos and videos from rapper, Ikechukwu’s traditional wedding

Rapper, Ikechukwu Onunaku, got married traditionally today May 22. Ikechukwu and his wife got engaged in February this year. Celebrities including Dbanj, Don Jazzy, Naeto C, Wande Coal, DJ Big N, Omawumi, Chigul, Waje, Sasha, among others attended the wedding. See more photos and videos below. View this post on...
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Did Halsey secretly marry boyfriend Alev Aydin?

Things are getting serious between Halsey and their boyfriend Alev Aydin! Now that the pop star is rumored to be engaged… or even married. Fans of the singer started speculating after the artist and director were photographed wearing matching bands on their ring fingers. The 26-year-old star recently revealed more...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Styling, Profiling & Smiling

The last time we checked in on how things were going with production on the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, executive producer Jeff F. King was hitting up Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min for their (non-spoiler) thoughts on what's to come. This time around, we shift the dial from covering the popular streaming series for a fun look at what the cast has going on when they're actually being real people with real lives. In this case, Page checked in via social media to show off his first swim trunks- but we were too busy being distracted by two things. First, that wonderful ear-to-ear smile he was sporting, which was definitely nice to see. The other? Page now joins a shortlist that only includes Brad Pitt from Fight Club of actors I love-hate for their abs. Yup. We're bitter. Don't judge us.
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Addison Rae explains how paparazzi caused her to change her pink Tesla

TikTok sensation Addison Rae revealed that she’d changed the color of her iconic Tesla from bright pink to navy after the car started getting her some unwanted attention. 20-year-old Addison is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars on TikTok, with over 80 million followers to her name on the platform — not to mention the other social media platforms she’s active on.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

‘You look amazing… and most of all happy’: Elliot Page flooded with support after sharing new milestone on Instagram

Elliot Page has received hundreds of messages of support after sharing a new milestone with his fans on social media.The 34-year-old Oscar nominee posted a photo to Instagram as he enjoyed the sunshine, captioning it: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks.”He added the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.The post had already received more than two million likes at the time of writing, with many of Page’s friends reacting with admiration and support. “Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!” actor Justin Cornwell commented. “8 pack,” Humans star Ritu Arya observed. “Man, you are beaming!” Page’s Umbrella Academy co-star...
Relationshipsgoodhousekeeping.com

Pink Shares What It's Really Been Like for Her Husband Carey Hart After Their Brief Separation

Pink knows all about the ups and downs of marriage — and she's always been open to talking about them. In the new Amazon Prime Video documentary All I Know So Far, which was released on May 21, fans get a closer look at how Pink and her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart, manage their relationship and life on the road with their two children, daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Elliot Page Shares Revealing Poolside Photo Ahead of The Umbrella Academy Season 3

Elliot Page has gone shirtless in a new image posted to Instagram, marking the first topless photo shared by the Oscar nominated actor since undergoing top surgery. Standing with his feet in a swimming pool and flashing a huge smile, Elliot Page shows off his chiseled abs along with a new pair of swim trunks. After just one hour, the photo was liked by more than a million fans on Instagram.
Weight Losshotnewhiphop.com

Raven-Symoné Raves About Her "Different Face" After 28 Lbs Weight Loss

As a member of Hollywood's elite, an unfortunate reality for many starlets is the constant pressure placed on them to maintain a certain look. Lizzo has been the subject of numerous internet trolls poking fun of her weight, most recently being the target of comments from Jillian Michaels. Raven-Symoné has been considerably vocal in the past regarding her struggles with her body image.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Celebrities Who Don't Plan On Ever Getting Married

"I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle." Marriage isn't for everyone. While some people can't wait for the moment they can walk down the aisle, there are others who simply have no desire to say "I do" -- including a handful of celebrities. Despite the opportunity for a lavish, star-studded affair, these celebrities have either chosen to remain single or don't plan on tying the knot with their significant other. They're just fine with the way things are and don't need to be married in order to feel complete!
MusicVulture

Pink Solidifies Her Icon Status at the BBMAs, With Her Mini Icon Daughter

You don’t spend the last 21 years of your life as an internationally known pop star by being a slouch, and Pink took the opportunity at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, during which she received this year’s Icon Award, to remind you exactly why presenter Jon Bon Jovi’s career summary was totally superfluous. You know Pink’s work. You’re familiar. The singer opened her set with an emotional aerial performance of her song “Cover Me in Sunshine,” featuring her daughter Willow Sage Hart, before launching into the recently released single “All I Know So Far,” accompanied by masked-up children on swings. Her recent credentials established, Pink took us back to her hits “So What” and “Who Knew?,” before ending with “Just Give Me a Reason.”
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee captivates in tight white bodysuit and heels

Ginger Zee pulled out the stops for a stunning look which she shared with fans on Instagram on Tuesday. The GMA meteorologist looked amazing as she showed off the results of her epic workouts. Ginger struck a fierce pose in a white bodysuit, jeans and heels and her look was...