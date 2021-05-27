Charlotte developer plans mixed-use project in Rock Hill

FORT MILL, S.C. — Steel beams are finally going up at the site of Fort Mill’s long-awaited hospital. The latest construction is framing for the back side of the proposed Fort Mill Medical Center, a spokesperson confirmed. It is part of a 40-acre property at the intersection of S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 21 that will include the hospital and an adjacent medical office building. It is also a visible step forward in a more than 15-year effort to open a hospital for that area’s growing population.