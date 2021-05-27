Charlotte developer plans mixed-use project in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — It appears a local firm is teeing up a mixed-use project in Rock Hill.
On Monday night, Rock Hill City Council approved a redevelopment agreement with White Point Partners for a project at 132 W. Main St. The project calls for the development of apartments and commercial space, according to a site plan obtained by the Charlotte Business Journal.
The redevelopment agreement outlines a minimum taxable investment of $40 million.
