Suspect shot after firing at officers during foot chase, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A police officer shot a person who fired at officers during a foot chase early Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. near the Budget Inn on Old Interstate Road off Graham Street.

Police said detectives were trying to speak with a man, identified as Shelton Smith, at the motel when he ran from them. Police said Smith matched the description of the suspect in a recent shooting and robbery.

While running, police said Smith fired shots at the officers and Officer Trey Hinton fired back, hitting him.

Smith was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and had to have surgery, according to police. He was in stable condition Thursday evening.

CMPD said once Smith is released from the hospital he will be charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He will also be charged for an unrelated outstanding charge for communicating threats.

Police said they found Smith’s gun at the scene.

Detectives also charged Smith in the armed robbery that happened at the Royal Inn on May 25 -- the case that officers originally were trying to talk to him about.

Once Smith is released from the hospital, he will also be charged with robbery with dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by felon.

No officers were hurt during Thursday’s encounter, according to CMPD.

Mechanic Josh Hinson works nearby and said it was a frightening situation.

“It’s a scary thought,” he said, “It happens all the time. I don’t want it to happen to anyone around here no its unfortunate it happens.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team also responded to assist.

As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident. Officer Hinton will be placed on administrative assignment, which is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon.

