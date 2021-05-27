Cancel
Owatonna, MN

Avery Angelia Aldridge

montgomerymnnews.com
 8 days ago

A daughter, Avery Angelia Aldridge, was born to Kevin and Katie (Sullivan) Aldridge of Owatonna on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Owatonna Allina Hospital. Avery weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are Pat and Margaret Sullivan of New Prague, John Aldridge of Ames, IA and...

