This is the fifth installment of a comprehensive positional roster breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft — moving on from quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Today, we will analyze the machine that makes Arthur Smith’s offense go — the offensive line. Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is widely considered one of the best in the business, and he’ll need to be considering Atlanta’s relatively young and inexperienced group. For this offense to reach its potential with all the weapons at Matt Ryan’s disposal, the offensive line will have to protect the quarterback and open up running lanes for the running backs. There are currently 16 rostered offensive linemen, but I expect the Falcons to keep nine or ten on the final 53-man roster.