By ArthurMeursault
Arrowhead Pride
 3 days ago

Chiefs have spent a lot of focus in improving their offensive line since the TB Super Bowl, we all know that. But here's the thing - considering that Chiefs were 16 and 2 (and one could argue 17-1) prior to the Super Bowl, why weren't KC's offensive line weaknesses exposed and exploited prior to the Super Bowl? In the run up to the Super Bowl, there was a lot of discussion on how TB defense would make the game close based on KC offensive line weaknesses but never to the degree to the giant let down we saw.

