A former Metropolitan Police officer who used his position to help an organised gang steal drug money from other criminals has been jailed for eight years. Kashif Mahmood, 32, of Woodcroft in Harlow, Essex was sentenced at Southward Crown Court after pleasing guilty to conspiracy to acquire criminal property and misconduct in public office. The court heard that Mr Mahmood, dressed in uniform, used police cars to drive to places where the gang knew “significant quantities of cash” would be exchanged, before seizing them in the guise of a “lawful exercise of his powers”. Judge David Tomlinson said Mahmood “abused his position...