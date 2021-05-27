“Stop Cursing My Son And Husband” -Toyin Abraham Warns Lizzy Anjorin

Toyin Abraham has told her fans that she’s not in support of the “needless drama” they are causing on her behalf. The actress took to Instagram to ask her fans to stop fighting her colleagues or perceived enemies on her behalf. She also told them to leave kids out of it. This comes after Toyin was forced to deny allegations that she had contacted a blogger to say bad things about her colleague Lizzy Anjorin and her newborn child. Toyin said in a video chat with Iyabo Ojo that fans are the ones saying those things and she has no hand in it. She has now gone to Instagram to issue a stern warning to those fans, writing: It is important I say this at this point though I have said it before and hopefully, this is the last time I want to say this.I cannot and will not be held responsible for anyone claiming to be fighting for me while ‘abusing, cursing or calling out’ perceived enemies or colleagues.I saw certain videos on social media of people who purportedly are fighting for me and cursing others and dragging innocent kids into needless drama. Please I am not in anyway in support of this. Not once have I ever sent anyone on this type of errands.Please keep kids out of drama. These kids will grow up and as they say, internet never forget.I appreciate the love and passion towards me but that is no justification to maim other brands.Lastly, I strongly suspect that some people are benefiting from this back and forth, (cos, what I watched this evening, video of people cursing colleagues’/ people’s kids is unnecessary and evil) hence the continuous fueling of this tiring drama.Lastly, if you are a victim of cyber-bullying by anyone, kindly pursue it to a logical legal conclusion and make the bully pay. That is what I intend to do from now on and this is the last time I will be issuing this kind of statement.