Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for $3.75 million, shatters record for hockey card

HSAC is exploring the greatest dynasties in the Big Four sports leagues. We’ve covered the top teams of all time, but many of these teams played in an era with little parity and in smaller leagues. Therefore, we’ve dedicated a bracket to the best dynasties of the modern era – in which teams had to overcome obstacles like salary caps, drafts, and free agency to sustain their dynasties. In Part I of the Dynasty Bracket Challenge, we crowned the best modern dynasties in the NBA (2010s Golden State Warriors) and MLB (1990s New York Yankees). In Part II, the 2010s New England Patriots advanced out of the NFL region and the 1980s Edmonton Oilers topped the NHL region.