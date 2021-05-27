Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for $3.75 million, shatters record for hockey card
A 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card has sold for $3.75 million in a private sale brokered through Heritage Auctions. The card was graded a Gem Mint 10 and blew past the previous record for a hockey card, which was set this past December when the same version of the Gretzky card sold for $1.29 million, also with Heritage Auctions. The card that sold in December had previously sold for $465,000 in 2016 and $94,000 in 2011.www.espn.com