Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for $3.75 million, shatters record for hockey card

By Tom VanHaaren
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card has sold for $3.75 million in a private sale brokered through Heritage Auctions. The card was graded a Gem Mint 10 and blew past the previous record for a hockey card, which was set this past December when the same version of the Gretzky card sold for $1.29 million, also with Heritage Auctions. The card that sold in December had previously sold for $465,000 in 2016 and $94,000 in 2011.

www.espn.com
