MP3: Lawd P – Secrets Of The Deep

The Secret Six is a pandemic inspired ensemble featuring core members of the Smoking Times Jazz Club, one of my favorite New Orleans bands, as well as musicians from several other New Orleans groups. While New Orleans was on lock down they played wherever they could, always keeping a safe distance. Constitutionally unable to not play music they could be heard in parks, and outside the windows of the housebound, at church picnics, whatever outlet they could find. Though they played as everything from a trio to much more they, kept the name as Secret Six to mark the original group.