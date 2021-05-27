MP3: Lawd P – Secrets Of The Deep

Three years after the success of his first artist album, San Holo has released bb u ok? – an emotional ode to finding himself. San Holo is one of the most creative artists in the electronic industry and continues to prove that with his sensational beats, guitar riffs, and meaningful lyrics. His live performances and vibrant spirit has invigorated audiences throughout the globe as he’s taken the stage at some of the biggest festivals and venues around the world. Since the release of his debut album, Album1, in 2018, fans have been patiently waiting for his sophomore album and now, the time has come with bb u ok? seeing its full release.