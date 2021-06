Roddy Ricch has not released too much solo music over the last year or so and he has mentioned a few times that he likes to take his time with creating new stuff. But now that America is beginning to reopen at a good pace, many artists are starting to announce their new eras and Roddy Ricch doesn’t want to be left behind. The Compton hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he will be releasing his new single ‘Late at Night’ on Friday, June 4th.