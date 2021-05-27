Cancel
Watch Our #ReimagineChildCare Webinar Series

acnj.org
 13 days ago

The Child Care Staffing Crisis: Sustainable Approaches to Compensating the Workforce. The child care system in New Jersey and throughout the country is dependent on inadequate government funding and fees that are too expensive for parents, yet programs cannot pay teachers a living wage. The child care system needs major, foundational reform that prioritizes the child care workforce. This town hall included diverse voices from the field including professionals from both child care centers and family child care homes.

acnj.org
