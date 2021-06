A new poll that includes Native American small business owners finds larger amounts of pessimism among them compared to other entrepreneurs regarding post-pandemic recovery. The survey, released May 25 by the Washington, D.C.-based research firm Public Private Strategies LLC, queried a variety of business owners about their feelings on a number of economic issues related to the period after the pandemic. It surveyed 49 Native American small business owners out of a total sample size of 1,341 participants who were also White, Black, Hispanic and Asian. It took place from April 28 to May 12, 2021.