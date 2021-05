Members of a community in Obohia Amuda Isuochi in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State have banished a man identified as Obioma Ubani for 20 years. In a video that has now gone viral, Obioma was accused of engaging in witchcraft and killing one Professor Chike Ubani. Dressed in Raffia palms popularly known as Opmu while carrying a nylong bag, Obioma could be seen in the video being escorted out of the community by members of the Obohia Development Union. A narrator in the video said ”This is the man that was accused of killing Prof Chike Ubani of Umuahia, Umuneze. He and his wife have been banished for 20 years from the community.” Watch the video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post Community in Abia state banish man for 20 years over alleged witchcraft appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.