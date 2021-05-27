Joeris General Contractors

When the statistics show that 20% of new businesses fail within the first two years, 45% within the first five years and 65% within the first 10 years, for a business owner, those are not great odds. Celebrating 36 years, Charles Plunkett and his companies, Capco General Contracting and Capco Steel, Inc., have defied those odds. Plunkett grew up in a modest family and learned the value of hard work, loyalty and dignity early in life, which he applied to his own life and company to make it what it is today. Plunkett worked from an early age, employed by a welding and fabricating shop at the age of 15. Upon graduating high school, he was already a journeyman welder and master fitter, and within six months began a role as shop foreman despite being the shop’s youngest employee. Following this role, he switched companies and started scaling the corporate ladder, ultimately becoming Vice President and General Manager after graduating from college. Plunkett felt he was ready for something more after studying many facets of the steel industry and acquiring a lot of welding and steel experience. At the age of 25 he decided to start his own company, which was the beginning of Capco. Charles was awarded his first contract for a self-storage project in Missouri, with only a leased car, typewriter and a customer relationship from his previous employer. CAPCO, an acronym for Charles A. Plunkett Company was officially incorporated on September 17, 1985. His business has worked in two capacities, a metal building company and a full-service general contractor. At the start, Plunkett was the only employee. It was not until three or four years later that he began growing a team to take his business to the next level. No matter how much his company has grown, Plunkett has maintained his commitment to providing the highest levels of quality and service and never cutting corners. As Capco grew so did its accolades. Capco received the Facility of the Year award presented by Mini-Storage Messenger 14 times. Most recently, Capco won the Facility of the Year award for two projects submitted in 2019 in the Construction and New Facility categories. Additionally, Capco has been the recipient of the National Aon “Build America Award” presented by the Associated General Contractors of America and is the only self-storage facility to have won this award. At the start of 2021 Plunkett also received a great honor of being featured on the front cover of Mini-Storage Messenger to commemorate his company’s past 35 years in business. This was the first time they have ever spotlighted an industry vendor on the cover. Capco has served as one of the oldest companies specializing in self-storage. Based in San Antonio, Texas, Plunkett’s reach has expanded across 32 states. Under the Capco name, Plunkett has successfully built for multi-faceted developers and investment firms, large REIT organizations, as well as smaller family-owned facilities. He has helped clients start their first self-storage project and others who are seasoned developers. Plunkett places a deep importance on developing partnerships with the owners he works with, bridging the divide often seen in owner/contractor relationships. While Capco has always specialized in self-storage, Plunkett and his company have worked on several commercial construction projects including playing a key role in the renovation of the Pearl Brewery. Currently, Plunkett’s focus is on non-residential, commercial construction including retail shopping centers, office buildings, industrial, medical / dental, bulk warehousing, single tenant specialty buildings, restaurants and projects similar in nature. Plunkett is dedicated to delivering the best service possible to his clients to the highest standard. Though Plunkett has worked tirelessly to expand his business and uphold an impeccable reputation, he has also taken measures to ensure Capco’s continued success. Plunkett hired Nicholas Bergmann in 2014 with the aim of keeping the organization moving forward whilst working toward retirement. Bergmann’s commercial construction experience gives the company a fresh perspective and his position as a co-partner has helped the company grow quickly. Together, Plunkett and Bergmann have maintained an unwavering commitment to uphold the founding values of the company: quality, integrity and dependability. The success of every Capco project is the result of their exemplary leadership and the dedicated team they have built.