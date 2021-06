The earliest years of an artist's life tend to be the most impactful, and few know that better than SpotemGottem. The Jacksonville, Fla. native, who found himself everywhere this year thanks to the viral success of his song "Beat Box," picked up the art of rapping from his uncles at just 9 years old. Watching them freestyle together would inspire him later in life, when he began rapping at 14, and started dropping freestyles of his own on the internet. These verses caught the attention of the rap blog Say Cheese, who entered into a deal with Spotem to promote his music at the end of 2017, even though he didn't have any official songs at the time.