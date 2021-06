Here we are to update you about the most-awaited and greatly appreciated movie which will ging to be set for the World Television Premiere. Yes, you can enjoy your weekends by watching the film “Naya Khoon”. During the second wave of corona and the pandemic period this the best way to reduce our stress level. You can enjoy your lockdown by watching films with your family members. This film is going to make your weekends enjoyable and will keep entertaining throughout the film.