Hear all of this music on the PopMatters Picks Spotify playlist. Los Angeles alt-pop artist Kara Connolly looks for more out of life in these ongoing pandemic times. With a rousing, infectious chorus, Connolly creates a pop anthem that we can all relate to. Music over the past year has been a bit more subdued and downcast than normal and we really need feel-good pop to help lift us out of the sadness and darkness. Connolly certainly speaks for generation in wanting something more meaningful out of life.