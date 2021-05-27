Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

25-year-old Man Arrested For Providing Medical Services To Armed Bandits In Katsina

By foreignmusic
naijaonpoint.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old man is currently in police net after being arrested for treating armed bandits in Katsina. He had gone to the forest to treat the wounded bandits in Katsina forest. The suspect, simply identified as Musa Shamsudin, an indigene of Kogi state but residing at Kankara Local Government Area...

naijaonpoint.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Drugs#Armed Police#Armed Services#State Police#Police Headquarters#Medical Personnel#Armed Bandits#Katsina Forest#Man#Suspect#Kogi State#Investigation#Police Net#Kankara School Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetynewspotng.com

Four bandits killed as police repel attack in Katsina

A bandit attack at Dangeza village, Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state has been repelled by police officers. The state police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah also revealed that four bandits were killed while others fled into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds. Isah said;. ”On Wednesday, at...
Hibbing, MNkfgo.com

Hibbing man arrested in 2017 killing of 71-year-old woman

HIBBING, Minn. – A Hibbing man has been charged in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in 2017. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports that 51-year-old Blake Andrew Stangel has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Courtney Lee Fenske in November 2017. Fenske’s body was found in her Hibbing home after a welfare check was requested by her mail carrier at the time. An autopsy showed that Fenske was strangled to death.
Jefferson City, MO850wftl.com

Man arrested for stalking 12-year-old girl

Officials in Missouri have arrested a man who was allegedly stalking a 12-year-old girl. The Jefferson City police department reported that they were contacted by the child’s mother after the child told her that an older man was attempting to make contact with her near her school bus stop. The...
Hesperia, CAcalifornianewstimes.com

19-year-old from Hesperia arrested for armed robbery-VVNG.com

Hesperia, CA (VVNG.com) — According to officials, a 19-year-old man from Hesperia was arrested after an armed robbery at a local business. It occurred on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at about 2:40 pm on 12700 blocks on the main street. Depending on where the agent received it, the suspect escaped...
Berkeley, CASFGate

Police Arrest 63-Year-Old Man Suspected Of Hate Crime

BERKELEY (BCN) A 63-year-old Berkeley man was arrested after he reportedly yelled threats and disparaged the ethnicity of a convenience store clerk one week ago, Berkeley police said in an advisory. Officers responded to a report of an incident at a convenience store in the 2000 block of San Pablo...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Police arrest 52-year-old Buffalo man in Friday night shooting

Buffalo police arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly shooting a woman inside the Perry Street municipal housing development Friday night, they announced Saturday. The suspect, Edward Hager, 52, was charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He is accused of shooting a 55-year-old Buffalo woman just before...
Sex CrimesHong Kong

Man arrested for alleged rape of 12-year-old niece in Tabanan regency

Police in Tabanan regency are investigating a 27-year-old man who allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece last week. “We are still looking into the motive, it’s true that [the suspect and the victim] are related,” Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit at Tabanan precinct, Aji Yoga Sekar, said. The rape incident...
Fort Wayne, INWISH-TV

Man, 27, arrested for death of Fort Wayne 1-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child in Fort Wayne. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, 27-year-old Shaquille Rowe has been taken into custody. Rowe’s arrest comes after an autopsy revealed that the child died as a...
Anaheim, CANBC Los Angeles

Anaheim Man Arrested on Suspicion of Beating 70-Year-Old Man to Death

A 70-year-old Anaheim man died Monday after what police call an “unprovoked attack” by a man half his age. The beating happened outside the victims’ home, leaving neighbors in shock and a suspect jailed for murder. There is no evidence of weapons used according to police, they say it was...
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

53-year-old man shot during armed robbery on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting that happened Saturday evening on Detroit’s west side. According to authorities, at about 6 p.m., two suspects exited a vehicle near the intersection of Ferguson Street and McNichols Road, approached the 53-year-old victim and attempted to rob him. Police said the two suspects fired shots, striking the man, who was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
Kansas StateABQJournal

Kansas man arrested in 38-year-old southeast Texas slaying

CONROE, Texas — A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested on a murder warrant in a nearly four decade old homicide in southeast Texas. Thomas Elvin Darnell was taken to the Montgomery County jail Thursday after being arrested Monday in Kansas on a murder warrant for the 1983 death of Laura Purchase, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer.
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

50-Year-Old Woodland Hills Man Arrested in Alleged Ponzi Scheme

A 50-year-old Woodland Hills man suspected of stealing millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme, mainly from senior citizens, was arrested Tuesday. Shehzad Peermahomed allegedly misled at least nine victims into believing they were investing in real estate from which they would receive monthly interest payments, police said. The victims...
San Bernardino, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 24-year-old San Bernardino man

A suspect in a shooting in April at an apartment complex in San Bernardino that left one person dead was arrested near the scene of the killing Monday, May 17. Ruben Archuleta, 49, was booked on suspicion of homicide and various firearms-related offenses by officers serving a warrant at an apartment building at 2991 N. Mountain Avenue, San Bernardino Police Department officials said in a news release. He was wanted in the killing of 24-year-old Joshua Green of San Bernardino, who was found wounded on April 19 in front of the complex.
Violent Crimesmelodyinter.com

28-year-old man killed as armed robbers attack Bayelsa community

A 28-year-old man identified as Menidin Jacob Odumgele, has been killed after armed robbers attacked Arrietaline community in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital. It was gathered that the gang of robbers numbering over 15 and all wearing black, stormed the neighbourhood around 2 am on Wednesday, May 26 and carted away money and other valuables. The gang of robbers were said to have gained access to about two houses after failed attempt to enter others and in the process killed Odumgele. A cousin of the deceased, Mr Misiomasi Ibuku Omieworio, who confirmed the incident said the robbers entered his house, collected money and phones before Odumgele was shot. Meanwhile, one Lucky Awoli Walter has rained curses on the robbers who murdered his friend.”No more, No more, No more, For many thousand years, indeed I will miss your brotherly love you always shown to me. may your gentle soul rest in peace. For everyone who involved in this Act, their days are numbered. if you kill by sword you shall also die by sword, my God will Execute Vengeance to those who murdered Menidin Jacob Odumgele, your Generation shall not go unpunished.” he wrote.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

25-year-old Pittsfield Township man shot in Detroit, police say

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have determined a 25-year-old man was shot last week in Detroit after initial reports indicated the shooting happened in Washtenaw County. Pittsfield Township officers were called at 8:03 p.m. Thursday (May 13) to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, officials said. A 25-year-old Pittsfield Township man had...