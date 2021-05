Brandi Hansen said she felt her heart drop when she found dozens of bear paws discarded on a North Shuswap road over the May long weekend. The Anglemont-area resident said she was out on a drive with her family on Sunday, May 23, when they came across the paws around the five kilometre mark along Estate Drive (off of Squilax-Anglemont and Fraser roads). Several were on the road, but most were in an adjacent culvert.