Presidential Election

Could the Senate GOP infrastructure bill derail negotiation talk? House Dems also throw a curveball

By Bill Wilson, Editor-in-Chief
rtands.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what should be a slam-dunk bipartisan victory, President Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill could turn into a poorly played missed shot. Senate Republicans have rolled out a $928 billion bill, which is far short of Biden’s $2 trillion hope. Furthermore, only about one-quarter of the $928 billion is tied to new spending above existing levels. Still, Senate Republicans believe they have hit on most of the hot items in Biden’s proposal. The White House responded with some disappointment, stating some of the main items in the $2 trillion plan are not receiving enough funding.

Congress & Courtswvpress.org

U.S. Senator Capito, Senate GOP present infrastructure counteroffer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republicans, led by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, presented President Joe Biden Thursday with a counteroffer to the White House’s compromise on his massive infrastructure package. Capito, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, held a press conference Thursday morning on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Gillibrand says it's a 'misstep' for Democrats to wait for Republicans to negotiate infrastructure

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said it is a “misstep” for Democrats to “wait any longer” for Republicans on infrastructure negotiations. When asked by host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” if Republicans are “negotiating in bad faith” on an infrastructure bill, Gillibrand called on the White House to pass its package through reconciliation, which would allow Congress to approve legislation with a simple majority vote, eliminating the need for Republican support.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Connolly calls for Biden to create Jan. 6 commission

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) called for President Biden to create a commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection after Senate Republicans this week defeated a bill to establish a bipartisan panel to examine the riot. “In light of the GOP’s cowardly filibuster of a bipartisan January 6th Commission, I urge...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Senate GOP blocks Jan. 6 commission

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a proposal to create an independent 9-11 style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, dismissing the Democrat-led push as a purely political exercise. The proposal failed to win the 60 votes needed to clear a GOP filibuster. The 54-35 vote...
Congress & Courtswhdh.com

Senate Dems reject GOP bid for return-to-work bonuses

The three-man Senate Republican caucus wants to give unemployed people in Massachusetts taxpayer-funded bonuses to return to work, but Senate Democrats swept their idea into the dustbin of failed budget amendments. Sens. Ryan Fattman, Patrick O’Connor and Bruce Tarr proposed granting a $1,200 bonus to anyone collecting unemployment benefits who...
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

First GQP Filibuster Test Today: What Will Sens. Manchin and Sinema Do When They Learn There Are Not 10 Republican ‘Patriotic Senators’?

On Thursday, Senate Republicans are expected to filibuster the bill creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the MAGA/QAnon seditious insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, which left five dead and about 140 police officers injured, CNN reports. Dana Milbank writes today, McConnell focuses ‘100 percent’ on blocking Biden...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What the House should quickly do if the January 6 commission fails in the Senate

Since the prospects for Senate passage of the recent House bill creating such a commission appear slim, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should follow through on her willingness to create a select committee to conduct a full and professional investigation of the January 6 insurrection instead, writes Ken Ballen. The model for this panel should be the select committee that investigated the Iran-Contra affair.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats start putting GOP on notice as patience runs thin

Democrats are warning Republicans that they won’t keep waiting around for potential bipartisan deals, as congressional leaders face growing pressure to go-it-alone on their agenda. More than four months since President Biden took office, most of the party’s biggest priorities have been stuck in limbo in the Senate, forcing Democrats...
Congress & CourtsRadio NB

Senator Cynthia Lummis On Bipartisan Negotiations On Infrastructure

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) spoke with Brian Kilmeade about her hope there is continued bipartisan negotiating on infrastructure spending. Lummis feels there is too much in the bill right now that is not traditional infrastructure. Lummis does not think Biden has a simple majority to pass the bill as it stands at 1.4 trillion but democrats are under tremendous pressure from the party to pass this bill.