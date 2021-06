The queen of Matamba Dencia has shaded Davido and Burna Boy as she buys her 3rd Rolls Royce while they fight about whose own cost more than the other. Recall a few days after Davido bought his Rolls Royce and made so much noise with it, one of Burna Boy’s guys posted his Rolls Royce shading Davido that Burna Boy’s Rolls Royce is more expensive than his and Dencia has shaded them both.