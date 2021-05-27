MP3: Fenix Flexin – For Me

Terrific film adaptation of Stephen King's tale of four boys who decide to go in search of a body rumored to be that of a missing boy in the summer of 1959. In a small woodsy Oregon town, a group of friends--sensitive Gordie (Wil Wheaton), tough guy Chris (River Phoenix), flamboyant Teddy (Corey Feldman), and scaredy-cat Vern (Jerry O'Connell)--are in search of a missing teenager's body. Wanting to be heroes in each other's and their hometown's eyes, they set out on an unforgettable two-day trek that turns into an odyssey of self-discovery. They sneak smokes, tell tall tales, cuss 'cause it's cool and band together when the going gets tough. When they encounter the town's knife-wielding hoods who are also after the body, the boys discover a strength they never knew they had. Filled with humor and suspense, STAND BY ME is based on the novella 'The Body' by Stephen King.