Pastor The DJ – Ben10 Phandle (Mid Tempo Mix)

By foreignmusic
naijaonpoint.com
 11 days ago

Pastor The DJ delivers another Mid Tempo Mix to his fans titled Ben10 Phandle. He takes his time as he curves something new for the ahead of the weekend. Showing how much he appreciates his fans, he recently dropped Party Starter Mix. Pastor The DJ made his last appearances on...

naijaonpoint.com
#Dj#Pastor#New Level#Party Starter Mix#Ndenzeni#Ben10 Phandle#Mid Tempo Mix#Devotion#Time
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
MusicMiddletown Press

Neko Case Shares 'Halls of Sarah (RAC Mix),' Announces Newsletter

Neko Case has released a new version of her Hell-On track “Halls of Sarah,” produced by Portuguese-American musician RAC, along with the announcement of her new weekly Substack newsletter, Entering The Lung. “I’ve always been in love with nature,” Case said in a statement. “I have felt ‘outside’ of it...
Musicbitchute.com

Landslide (East Coast Mix)

OK... This ones a lil different and may sound just crazy enough, that it couldn't possibly work?. A blend of Haaaard Techno and classical music, this is both trancey and IQ enhancing, while at the same time able to blow your eardr…
Musicthechristianbeat.org

Evvie McKinney Releases “E6 (Hot Mix)”

Today (May 28), Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG recording artist Evvie McKinney releases “E6 (Hot Mix),” which can be heard below. “E6 (Hot Mix)” is available now to download or stream. Evvie McKinney rose to prominence as the winner of the inaugural season of the TV singing competition The Four: Battle for...
Musicdjcity.com

Vancouver’s DJ YEPPA Delivers ‘DJcity Podcast’ Mix

2. Pop Smoke – AP 3. Roddy Rackzz – Never Enough. 4. Lil Wayne – A Milli – Lincoln Baio Sip It Edit. 6. Big Sean ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhené Aiko – Body Language. 9. Summer Walker ft. Usher – Come Thru – Cupidon & Tommy Montana Remix.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The 9 Best DJ Mixes of May 2021

Every month, Philip Sherburne listens to a whole lot of mixes so you only have to listen to the best ones. This month’s best mixes are split between club intensity and ambient drift. With vaccinations continuing apace and trial-run events yielding favorable results, nightlife’s return draws closer, making body-moving beats feel, finally, less like reminders of what we’ve lost, and more like a promise of better days to come. Uganda’s Kampire has the international soundtrack to summer dance parties, while Tobias Thomas and Titonton Duvonté revive classic strains of house and techno. But for anyone whose head is still reeling from the events of the past year and a half, there’s no shortage of more psychedelic options, whether Eiko Ishibashi’s avant-garde composition or Anthony Child’s mind-melting drones. Woozily rhythmic sets from Exael and DJ Plead, meanwhile, keep one foot in both worlds.
Musicshorefire.com

Neko Case Announces The Lung Substack Newsletter + Shares “Halls Of Sarah (RAC Mix)”

Subscribe To Entering The Lung, “A Series Of Postcards About Loving Nature And Its Crazy Ways,” HERE. Singer-songwriter Neko Case today announced Entering The Lung, a new newsletter published on Substack that Neko describes as “a series of postcards about loving nature and its crazy ways.” Neko’s profuse and loving deep-dive into the weird and wild aspects of nature will include radical tangents as well as in-depth conversations with expert and not-so-expert guests.
TV & Videosgeekgirlauthority.com

LUCIFER Mid-Season Premiere Recap (S05E09): Family Dinner

Lucifer returns and the whole thing becomes a family affair. In “Family Dinner,” God (Dennis Haysbert) comes to Earth to settle the difference between his sons Lucifer and Michael (both played by Tom Ellis). Amenadiel (D. B. Woodside) has questions about Charlie’s future. Quick recap: Michael kidnapped Chloe (Lauren German),...
Musicweraveyou.com

San Holo releases sophomore album ‘bb u ok?’: Listen

San Holo, real name Sander van Dijck, is an artist who has had such influence over the electronic scene that many could only dream of having. From providing the scene with many upbeat, future bass and trap type tracks to letting his emotional side take over in more recent productions, he has proved to be a multi-faceted artist and now he has unleashed his second studio album ‘bb u ok?’ onto the world.
Photographypakistanchristian.tv

Pictures and news of Manuel do Monte by DJ Basso, Fernando ला vila, and others from MIX

As you can see, this weekend’s Mix magazine cover brings a smile to a talented and beloved actress from Santa Marianne Manuel de Monte (manudomonte). His cousin Matthews Abreu (mateusabreufotos) clicked on him while in Santa Maria for the past few months. The good thing about this story is that Matthews’ interest in photography arose when, a few years ago, around 2015, Manuela helped him pick physical photos that are still fifteen years old. Manji, who designed it. A few years later, she told him that this moment changed her life. Today he takes pictures in Santa Maria and his work can be seen on Instagram. Regarding the rehearsals he gave with his cousin and transferred to Mix magazine, he said, “We had the idea of ​​taking pictures that matched Manu. He’s simple, funny, full of energy, special nature. It was always this way. Her first memories.” But it also has urban elements. That is why they went to the Boca de Monte region. “We picked the tracks in a remote neighborhood to show more drama and show the strong woman, then we made a few clicks of a moving car on an empty street to show the fun and liveliness!”
Musicmetalinjection

LIGHT THE TORCH Streams Mid-Tempo New Single "Let Me Fall Apart"

Light The Torch is back with a brand new album called You Will Be The Death Of Me due out on June 25. The band is now streaming their new single "Let Me Fall Apart", whose gang vocals and massive chorus could very well earn it a spot playing on a radio station.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Lydia Review (Switch) – An Intoxicating Mix

Lydia deals with important issues competently, but finishes far too soon. The Finger Guns Review’. Lydia is a point and click interactive story about a young girl who experiences and lives around substance abuse whilst growing up, and how this impacts her choices made in the future. A game that revolves around storytelling as opposed to playability.
EntertainmentCarolina Panthers

Upon Further Review: DJ Moore Presser (June 2nd)

Upon Further Review: DJ Moore Presser (June 2nd) Upon Further Review: Brian Burns Presser (June 2nd) This live game audio broadcast is available everywhere on desktop browsers. It is now available on mobile web, but geographic restrictions apply. To listen on mobile web outside of the restricted area, visit TuneIn via the button below.
Musiconeedm.com

Exclusive Mix by DJ/Producer Loch Raven for OneEDM

OneEDM had closed out the month of May exclusively! We had the pleasure to Instagram Live Stream an exclusive set mixed by Baltimore’s very own Loch Raven. The beat making community activist shows his talent and laid back energy in this calm and cool roof top deck performance. Taking pride in his craft and having gratitude for all he’s experienced, Andrew Mallinoff is the prime example of hard work and humility. In this amazing video shot near Baltimore’s Patterson Park, Loch Raven does what he does best, entertain the people and serve the people.
Musiceatmy.news

DJ Hb Smooth - Just Study Your Craft and Keep Going. Ignore All the Naysayers That Might Think You Crazy (Video Creator & YouTuber from USA)

I think I have been creative my whole life possibly. But to give a shorter version I would have to say at the age of 12 when I went to Columbia College (my favorite college originally.) We recorded little short videos which today would have been considered a skit on social media today. But to fast forward to my college years. I officially recorded my very first video on a laptop camera of me and my friend's foot working.
PetsTraverse City Record-Eagle

CAVALIER MIX PUPPIES (4), Read...

CAVALIER MIX PUPPIES (4), Ready to pick up on 6/19, $800ea. POMSKY PUPPIES (2) Ready to pick up on 6/28, $1,500ea. All puppies are up to date on shots and de wormer. Very cute! Taking deposits. 231-829-3206.
Entertainmentlumberjocks.com

Gum Entry Table #3: Drawers and top rough in

« Part 2: Carcass Glue up and drawer front choices Part 3 of Gum Entry Table series no next part. Drawers made and glued, but not fitted of finished, top roughed in. Starting to look like something. I wish I had gone with three tails, but the two are growing...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Why Electronic Dance Music Production Software is Great For Everyone

Electronic dance music production is a very exciting endeavor that can change your life. It is not just about having great tunes, but having the ability to make these songs come alive. The right music production software will let you do that. By using electronic dance music production software, not only will you be creating awesome beats, but you will be improving the overall sound quality of your song. By having the proper tools, not only are you going to be a hit at the club, but you may even get to play in some weddings. That’s right, some couples hire electronic dance music production companies so they can add some real tunes to their wedding day party.
Musicthis song is sick

Deadmau5’s ‘Musical Protege,’ Lamorn, Defies Boundaries On “Physical Layer”

Lamorn is a name you might not be familiar with yet but we guarantee it’s one you’ll be hearing a lot in the near future. With a sound defined by both the thrill of the future and potent nostalgia, Lamorn defies the boundaries of electronic music. The 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist caught the attention of Deadmau5 after submitting a track to mau5trap last year and eventually went on to win one of the label’s remix competitions. The hype continues as Deadmau5’s ‘musical protege’ makes his long awaited mau5trap debut with “Physical Layer.”