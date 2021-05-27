UPDATE: Rita Daniels’ Wedding To A Younger Man Is From A Movie Scene, Son Says

It’s not exactly typical to fight in water when one really thinks about it. The footing is less certain, mobility becomes a little more limited, and to be quite honest, falling down in the water isn’t such a good thing considering how much effort it takes to get back up. Some might argue those points, especially if one is on the water instead of in it, but the point is that the idea of fighting in or on the water is still an uncertain thing since water isn’t going to sit still like land and in some way it can trip a person up no matter if they’re moving erratically or keeping their feet under them. Then there’s the idea of the spray that can be kicked up. While it’s pretty much harmless it’s a distraction that opponents can use to swing the fight in their favor, and in a fight like those depicted below, a split second could create a huge shift in the fight and might determine the difference between victor and vanquished. There are those instances when it feels easy to think that trained and seasoned warriors might not slip so easily, but in the water pretty much anything can happen, especially if a person doesn’t know the terrain as well as they probably should. But in the movies, the heroes and villains don’t always get to conform to the laws of reality, so it’s fair to state that we do get some pretty awesome fight scenes out of it, and when they’re in the water, these scenes tend to be even more impressive in a lot of ways.