UPDATE: Rita Daniels’ Wedding To A Younger Man Is From A Movie Scene, Son Says

By foreignmusic
naijaonpoint.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRita Daniels’ son has said viral photos of his mother’s wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene, despite congratulating her on Instagram and praying her union will last. Photos of Regina Daniels’ mum, Rita Daniels, “getting married traditionally” surfaced online two days ago. In the photos, Rita...

naijaonpoint.com
