The Bucknell Bison have announced their fall 2021 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests overall. “We are looking forward to welcoming back fans to Christy as well as our other athletics venues this fall while following all CDC, state and campus guidelines,” said Bucknell director of athletics and recreation Jermaine Truax. “The 2020-21 athletic year was not the same without our fans and all that they bring to our events. We are so appreciative of the tremendous support of our donors and fans that allows us to continue to provide our more than 750 student-athletes with opportunities for success both in the classroom and on the playing fields and surfaces.”