Dallas, TX

How Did We Celebrate the End of School in 2001?

By Buddy Russ
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 8 days ago
Well, although it has been a trying year for the seniors of 2021, they made it. Seeing graduation ceremonies and parties over the weekend and this week has made me smile. The seniors of this year made it through a pandemic, two hurricanes, a freeze, and then a flood just to sprinkle on top of it all.

GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

