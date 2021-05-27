Island-themed Hawaiian Bros grill to open in Denton June 15

Buy Now The Denton location of Hawaiian Bros fast-casual chain is being built in front of the Golden Triangle Mall, seen Tuesday. Jeff Woo/DRC

Fast-casual concept Hawaiian Bros will open its new Denton location near Golden Triangle Mall June 15.

The island-themed grill and drive-thru will occupy the former Taco Cabana location at 2220 S. Loop 288 and offer traditional Hawaiian plate lunches and sides. Construction on the 3,341-square-foot space began March 29. Since Hawaiian Bros kitchens do not include freezers, fryers or microwaves — food is prepared fresh daily — an extensive remodel of the space is underway to prepare for the chain's opening.

The Denton restaurant is one of 14 brick-and-mortar locations opening across the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2021 — Hawaiian Bros already operates a "ghost kitchen" in the region, offering delivery and takeout only. Other North Texas locations expected to open in late spring and summer include Dallas, Frisco and Fort Worth.

Brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie opened the first Hawaiian Bros in Kansas City in 2018 after learning traditional Hawaiian recipes and cooking techniques. Plate lunches on the menu will include such meats as slow-roasted pulled pork and marinated teriyaki chicken, along with traditional side dishes such as jasmine rice and tangy macaroni salad.

— Amber Gaudet