It's over, it's finally over! After almost five months the “four-week” curfew has finally come to an end!. Much like two weeks to flatten the curve has taken over 15 months (and counting), the Quebec curfew lasted for almost five months. The curfew was enforced with heavy-handed policing; if you were caught outside at night without valid paperwork to prove your exemption, and sometimes even if you had those papers, you got a $1,550 fine.