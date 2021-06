Perhaps the biggest (not on-ice) news story in the NHL at the moment is that, per Elliotte Friedman, Seth Jones has informed the Columbus Blue Jackets that he will not be re-signing with them and that he intends on testing the free-agent market next off-season. The Flyers, who will surely be pursuing a number of potential partners for Ivan Provorov this off-season, will likely have a ton of interest in Jones. However, Jones defends the blueline like Andrew MacDonald, and that should be a red flag for a Philadelphia Flyers team that already lacks proven, top-end entry deniers.