Updates to Providence Visitation Policy Effective May 27

At Providence we have always felt that families and loved ones of patients are a large part of the healing process. As our communities begin to recover from the pandemic, we will be welcoming one Essential Support Person per patient back to our hospitals and clinics in Southwest Washington. We are confident we have all the safety precautions in place to keep all patients, caregivers and Essential Support Persons safe within our facilities. However, this policy change does come with some department or clinic level guidance. All Essential Support Persons will be screened on entry. Depending on department/clinic, visiting hours may be limited to 2 hours.