Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Piscataway Township, NJ

New Jersey

newjerseylatinonews.com
 13 days ago

Proudly serving Columbus, New Jersey, and the surrounding communities, Dr. Rashmi Srikanth MD is a board-certified family practitioner with six years of professional excellence in her field. She is currently practicing at Capital Health Primary Care- Columbus, a group practice consisting of three other doctors dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare. As a family practitioner, Dr. Srikanth offers a vast repertoire of expertise, including integrative medicine, women's health, and all acute and chronic conditions.

newjerseylatinonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Flemington, NJ
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Piscataway Township, NJ
Government
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
City
Columbus, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine#Rutgers University#Center Field#Umdnj#Healthy Families For Life#Spanish#Ama#Indian#Aafp#Professional Excellence#Integrative Medicine#Exceptional Healthcare#Dr Srikanth#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
94.3 The Point

NJ ends outdoor masking requirement in public places

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order repealing the state's general outdoor masking requirement. But rules about masking in indoor public places remains in place. The state's outdoor masking policy had called for masks to be worn when social distancing was impossible. The virus is less...
Politicsphillyvoice.com

All New Jersey schools expected to fully reopen next fall

The days of remote learning will be a thing of the past for New Jersey students come next school year. All New Jersey schools will be required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction next fall, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday. An executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts...
Public Healthburlingtoncountytimes.com

Travelers entering New Jersey no longer have to quarantine

Travelers entering the state will no longer be required to quarantine as of today, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The lifting of the travel advisory means out-of-state travelers visiting New Jersey or residents returning home from travel will no longer have to quarantine for a period of time. Murphy asked...
EducationAP

Murphy: NJ schools will open full-time, in person in fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Defending New Jersey's outlier to maintain an indoor mask mandate to fight COVID-19, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday also announced the state's schools will be open full-time and in person come the new school year. The August executive order allowing schools to offer remote and...
TravelNJBIZ

NJ lifting COVID travel restrictions, quarantine rules

New Jersey is fully lifting its pandemic-related travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on May 17. These new rules go into effect immediately, after the quarantine requirements were dropped for fully vaccinated New Jerseyans. Those mirrored similar guidelines put out by the CDC that fully vaccinated people can freely travel across the nation without testing or self-quarantine.
Public HealthPosted by
SoJO 104.9

NJ’s Post-Travel Quarantine Mandate Has Finally Been Lifted

Good news for everyone who has a vacation planned for out of state this year. In a press conference Monday morning, Governor Phil Murphy has revealed that the mandate requiring for you to quarantine upon returning to the state of New Jersey is now lifted for those that are vaccinated and for those that can provide a negative COVID-19 test within 3 days.
Trenton, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. parents must send kids to in-person school this fall, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order allowing for virtual school during the coronavirus pandemic will not be renewed beyond this academic year, officially ending the option for virtual learning, the governor said Monday. “Neatly stated, through this action, we are declaring that all students will be back in school for full-time,...