New Jersey
Proudly serving Columbus, New Jersey, and the surrounding communities, Dr. Rashmi Srikanth MD is a board-certified family practitioner with six years of professional excellence in her field. She is currently practicing at Capital Health Primary Care- Columbus, a group practice consisting of three other doctors dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare. As a family practitioner, Dr. Srikanth offers a vast repertoire of expertise, including integrative medicine, women's health, and all acute and chronic conditions.newjerseylatinonews.com