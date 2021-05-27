newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Referendum On Starting Time Sparks Debate At School District In Fairfield County

By Zak Failla
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eje3N_0aDcGtNx00
New Canaan is debating the merits of changing its starting times for students. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

A referendum on whether or not to review and potentially change the starting time for schools in a Connecticut school district has led to a mass debate and much consternation in the community.

On Wednesday, June 2 in Fairfield County, there will be a referendum vote from noon until 8 p.m. in New Canaan at the high school over whether or not the Board of Education should spend nearly $500,000 to study start times for students.

Absentee ballots can be left at the ballot box in front of Town Hall.

Town Council member Michael Mauro made a motion in March “to reduce the Board of Education Operating and Health Insurance Budget by $463,337 for the purpose of further study and review of the school start time,” which failed.

The issue has been brought up again, and now will be put to a vote, with a “yes” vote propelling the motion to the Board of Finance for consideration, and a “no” vote will keep the Board of Education budget as is without any changes.

Proposed time changes for schools has is posted above. It is the first referendum on the Board of Education budget in nearly three decades.

Officials noted that “the anticipated cost to maintain the district’s existing program with 34 buses is $3,643,943 for the upcoming academic year.

“Additionally, there are other costs associated with a change in start and end times that are not included in this analysis, but remain under discussion and consideration by the Board of Education.”

According to the Board of Education, the goal of the referendum is to “research and understand the connections between school start and end times and student health and wellness.

 “The New Canaan Public Schools are committed to doing all that we can to create the conditions for students to thrive and excel in our schools,” the Board stated. “Over the past several years, it has been reported locally and nationally that students are experiencing a high degree of pressure and stress, and New Canaan's students are not immune.

 “While school start/end times are not a ‘solution’ to the pressures and stress that our students are experiencing, we believe that a change, developed and implemented as part of a comprehensive solution and focused on student health and wellness, could be beneficial and is therefore worth exploring.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
102K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
New Canaan, CT
Government
Fairfield County, CT
Government
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
Fairfield County, CT
Education
State
Connecticut State
New Canaan, CT
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Changes#Sparks#Public High Schools#Town Council#High School Students#The Board Of Finance#Town Hall#Absentee Ballots#Debate#Education Budget#Community#March#School Start End Times#Review#Education Operating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Burlington County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Florence Township Fire

One person died in a Burlington County house fire Friday night, officials said. Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Broad Street in Florence just before 9:30 p.m., where flames shot through the second floor windows, police said. An unidentified resident was found dead as firefighters were knocking down...
Woodland Park, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages Woodland Park Mulch Plant

UPDATE: Firefighters doused a blaze Friday night that severely damaged a Woodland Park plant that produces compost and dyed mulches. The fire at Environmental Renewal behind the Route 46 Best Buy broke out in back of the complex shortly before 10:30 p.m. It was fully involved in minutes, responders said.
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Voice

Prominent Western Mass Restaurant Owner Dies At Age 59

A prominent Western Mass restaurant owner has died at the age of 59, surrounded by family. Andy Yee, a partner of the Bean Restaurant Group, which includes restaurants such as the Student Prince In Springfield, the White Hut, in West Springfield, and Johnny's Tavern in Amherst, died on Thursday, May 27.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Alligator Seen In Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River

An alligator was spotted Friday morning in the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville, York County, reports local NBC affiliate WGAL News 8. A photographer with the broadcast news outlet, Kenny Maryott, reported seeing the gator. The gator is estimated to be approximately 3 to 4 feet long, according to Maryott. Wrightsville...