Ninth San Jose VTA shooting victim dies overnight; names released
A ninth victim of the mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard in San Jose succumbed to their injuries late Wednesday. Alex Ward Fritch, 49, was initially taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center with critical injuries following the shooting on Wednesday morning. Earlier Wednesday, officials identified the other eight victims, ranging in age from 29 to 63. Many went to work and never came home.www.audacy.com