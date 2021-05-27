Cancel
Piqua, OH

Johnston Farm opens June 3

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 8 days ago

PIQUA — The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will begin it 2021 season on Thursday, June 3. The site will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.. to 5 p.m. as well as Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The site will be closed both Independence Day and Labor Day. Admission is $9 for adults, $4 for children 6-12, AAA and senior discounts are honored, and Johnston Friends Council members and Ohio History Connection members are admitted at no charge.

