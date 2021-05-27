Johnston Farm opens June 3

PIQUA — The coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted artists of all mediums this past year, especially musicians. More than $150,000 in entertainment budgets for Miami and Montgomery County nonprofits wasn’t spent in 2020. Over the past year, nonprofits were unable to host events and support musicians. This does not include the countless opportunities in restaurants and music venues across Miami and Montgomery Counties that were removed from musicians. The economic impact spills over into multiple other areas including restaurants, hotels, parking, and more. One of our main goals with this program is making sure musicians know they’re valued and appreciated by helping them regain some of their lost revenue from 2020.