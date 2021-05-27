Leading Off: Springing Ahead

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIt was a warm evening in April, not autumn, and the stands were two-thirds empty, not the full house the game usually draws. Otherwise all felt normal when St. John Bosco and Mater Dei, two of the nations top high school programs, met in Santa Ana last month. The SoCal powerhouses capped off California's pandemic-created spring season, and the unofficial State Championship Game was also a college recruiter's dream - more than 50 of the players in uniform have offers to play for FBS schools. Soon they'll be starring around the country, but on this night, all that mattered to them was this: Mater Dei 34, Bosco 17.

Tennisyoursun.com

Spring forward: A look back and ahead as spring season ends

Just like that, the spring sports season has come to an end. Note the last part of the sentence and today’s date. It’s late May. Full slates have been completed and postseason runs have been completed. There was no guarantee such things were possible when the school year began and certainly at this time last year, when everything had been canceled by St. Patrick’s Day.
High SchoolDaily Iberian

Catholic High ahead of curve after first spring under coach

Last year, Catholic High head football coach Scott Wattigny came into his first year at CHS dealing with the effects of a pandemic that limited what he could introduce to his new team as he prepared for the 2020 football season. Even with that, the Panthers managed to finish 5-3...
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Garden City Softball kicks off an exciting spring

Garden City has launched the most exciting Spring Softball Season yet as this year’s program has been marked by another significant increase in enrolment with another record number of Spring Softball Players. This has required increased allocation of resources, and extensive planning, and program coordinators where heartened when multiple parents stepped up without hesitation, allowing us to move forward with the best K-1 and 2-3 programs we’ve ever hosted. The more players and coach volunteers we have, the more fun we are able to coordinate for the Teams, such as focusing the 6U and 8U seasons together at Garden City Community Park, rather than spread around town fields.
De Queen, ARdequeenbee.com

Leopard football team ahead of where they were last spring

One thing is certain about De Queen’s spring football practice. The Leopards have already accomplished more this year than last. Last spring’s off-season football drills were among the victims of the Covid 19 panic. This time around, things are going much better. “It’s been very productive,” said second year Leopard...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Top247 2023 DB Kodi DeCambra has camp plans

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 2023 safety Kodi DeCambra is planning to visit or camp with a number of schools this summer. DeCambra is planning to camp with Notre Dame in early June, the same school the secondary coach at Gorman, Nicco Fertitta, played in college. “Coach Nicco is definitely...
Montgomery, AL247Sports

Speedy 2023 in-state running back finishes off spring in style

MONTGOMERY, Alabama—Coming off a sophomore season when he ran for 2,013 yards and 18 touchdowns in 15 games for Montgomery Catholic, class of 2023 football prospect Jeremiah Cobb decided he needed to take things to another level with his game. Working on getting bigger and stronger, Cobb has combined that with really good speed to turn into one of the state’s top juniors.
Brigham Young UniversityCBS Sports

2021 Pac-12 spring football overreactions: USC carries league's CFP hopes; young quarterbacks need to shine

If the Pac-12 fails to send a team to the College Football Playoff this season, it will mark five straight years the league has been absent from the event. But with the league gearing up for a normal 2021 campaign after its condensed 2020 season, there's reason for optimism that the conference can reclaim some of the national prominence it has lost in recent years.
College SportsUSA Today

How USC-San Jose State fits into Week 1 Pac-12 football schedule

You might have noticed that early-season game times have been announced throughout the college football world, including USC’s first three games. Trojans Wire will help you plan your Saturdays in September, and give you some notes which might reduce your blood pressure. We will deal with USC’s second and third...
Boise, IDBronco Sports

Strong Spring Leads to Best Cumulative GPA in Department History

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State student-athletes recorded the department's 19th-consecutive semester with at least a 3.0 term grade-point average, checking in at 3.24 for the Spring 2021 semester. It is the fifth-highest semester mark in department history. The all-department cumulative GPA now stands at an all-time-best 3.37. It is the...
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

2021 Oregon State Football Top Players Countdown: #16 Andrzej Hughes-Murray

The Oregon State football team has completed its five-week spring camp schedule, and those practices provided the Beavers with ample opportunities to progress during the offseason. As the squad now enters the summer months, the regular season is beginning to inch closer. The Beavers are hoping to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Jonathan Smith, and in order to get there, offseason improvements must carry over into the fall.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators Breakout Watch: DT Gervon Dexter

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association. Building a team through the trenches is a commonality at all levels of football, but particularly with the Florida Gators who thrive so much off of great defensive line play throughout the year. Recruited last year, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter will certainly be...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Thoughts from Day 1 at Steve Clarkson’s ‘The QB Retreat’

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The QB Retreat returned on Saturday after a year off due to the pandemic. Highly-respected, longtime quarterback coach and mentor Steve Clarkson is putting on his elite quarterback camp in California this Memorial Day weekend. This is considered the most prestigious two-day quarterback training camp across...
Stillwater, OKocolly.com

Leading off: Naomi continues offensive surge in regionals

Kiley Naomi knew the ball was gone. As the ball soared into the overcast skies and was deposited over the left field wall just short of McElroy Rd., Kiley Naomi trotted around the bases, and with a smile on her face pointed back toward the Oklahoma State dugout. On Saturday,...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Chip Kelly Assesses UCLA’s Spring Camp

The talk about returning experience for UCLA has been repeated ad nauseum…frequently in this space. Depth has also been a big topic during Spring. Developing younger players and integrating the transfers was high on the priority list. And certainly, being able to move the process along faster was significant, due to the experience of the roster. Did the Bruins hit on some of those? All of those? None of those? UCLA head coach Chip Kelly assesses Spring camp for us.
Golfhogville.net

Razorbacks T14th After 36 Holes At NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – William Buhl had four straight birdies and Arkansas stands in a tie for 14th (580) after two rounds at the NCAA Championships, played at the par 70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course. By virtue of being among the top 15 teams through 36 holes, Arkansas will...
College Sportscrimsonandcreammachine.com

2021 Oklahoma Sooners Football Countdown to Kickoff | 99 Days!

Happy Friday, friends and fans! We’re moving right along in our Countdown to Kickoff. With 99 days to go until the Oklahoma Sooners open the 2021 season, I wanted to use this time to reminisce on one of the longest plays in program history that directly led to a record-breaking day. I’m talking about Jerome Ledbetter’s 99-yard kick return against the Colorado Buffaloes in 1980.
Albemarle County, VANBC 29 News

WAHS crew team off to hot start in spring 2021 season

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The crew team at Western Albemarle High School is off to a hot start this season. The team recently brought home three medals from the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the largest high school regatta in the country. The team won gold in the Junior Boys Quad, silver in the Junior Girl’s Quad, and bronze in the Junior Boys Doubles.
Oregon Statebuildingthedam.com

Oregon State Football: A Midsummer’s Opponent Preview - USC Trojans (Game 4)

Head Coach: Clay Helton (7th Season) 2020 Record: 5-1 (5-1 in Pac-12) Key Returners: QB - Kedon Slovis, WR - Drake London, LB - Drake Jackson. The bad news for USC heading into the Fall of 2021 is that their offense, headlined by quarterback star and NFL prospect Kedon Slovis, should be the bright spot of their roster and simply isn’t. After all, head coach Clay Helton has a signature piece in Slovis, a room of tailbacks that would make any head coach sleep well at night, a solid receiving core and oh yeah, four returning starting offensive linemen. Yet still, in their Spring Game, it was USC’s defense who stole the show with eight sacks and a few picks to leave many wondering if the hype for this group isn’t warranted just yet.