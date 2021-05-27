Leading Off: Springing Ahead

Garden City has launched the most exciting Spring Softball Season yet as this year’s program has been marked by another significant increase in enrolment with another record number of Spring Softball Players. This has required increased allocation of resources, and extensive planning, and program coordinators where heartened when multiple parents stepped up without hesitation, allowing us to move forward with the best K-1 and 2-3 programs we’ve ever hosted. The more players and coach volunteers we have, the more fun we are able to coordinate for the Teams, such as focusing the 6U and 8U seasons together at Garden City Community Park, rather than spread around town fields.