Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC: Distancing & Masks NOT Required on Vaccinated Cruises

By Tanner Callais
cruzely.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe benefits of sailing a fully-vaccinated cruise continue to grow as the CDC releases more updates to its Operations Manual for passenger sailings. This manual outlines what cruise lines are required and recommended to do onboard ships in order to keep passengers and crew healthy. It covers everything from mask usage to testing to even HVAC systems.

www.cruzely.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cruise Ships#Cdc#Updated Guidelines#Vaccinated Cruises#Operations Manual#Place For Mixed Sailings#Vaccinated Passengers#Fully Vaccinated Cruises#Physical Distancing Rules#Masks#Cruise Lines#Unvaccinated Passengers#Passenger Sailings#Onboard Ships#Mask Rules#Mask Usage#Spas#Sailing#Testing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Is It Okay To Still Require Masks? - New CDC Guidelines Explained By BioPrep Solutions

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) has said those that are fully vaccinated can go without masks and no longer need to physically distance themselves. But, what does that mean for your business, especially given the January OSHA guidance and potential for new guidance ? How does compliance work? When is it safe to lift mask mandates? How can you manage vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and customers? How can businesses adequately prepare for the uncertainty of the year ahead?
Public Healthnewsverses.com

CDC Broadcasts Modifications to Masks Necessities for Vaccinated Cruise Passengers

The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) introduced adjustments to its masks necessities for vaccinated passengers on sailings from the USA. In accordance with the CDC’s official web site, the up to date facial masking protocols present cruise traces with extra discretion concerning absolutely vaccinated vacationers and provides discretionary concerns for ships with no less than 95 % of crew and passengers absolutely vaccinated.
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

Unions: CDC Moved Prematurely In Lifting Mask, Distancing Rules

The state's largest registered nurses' union and a leading occupational-health nonprofit are blasting the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to lift the mask mandate and the social-distancing guidance for members of the public who have been vaccinated at a time when less than half of American adults have gotten the shots.
Public HealthMedscape News

CDC: Schools Requiring Masks Had Lower Infection Rates

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. As face mask rules are loosened across the nation, a new report says that Georgia elementary schools that required teachers and other staff members to wear face coverings had much lower rates of coronavirus infection than schools that didn't have the requirement.
TravelThe Post and Courier

AAA Travel Update: Alaska cruising scheduled to resume this July

The Auto Club Group’s Travel Agency is celebrating the passage of a new federal law that allows travelers to cruise Alaska this summer. AAA’s preferred partners like Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have all announced week-long sailings beginning in July. These voyages have already gone on sale and are moving quickly.
Orlando, FLwogx.com

SeaWorld no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated employees

ORLANDO, Fla. - Employees at SeaWorld Orlando will no longer have to wear face coverings as long as they are fully vaccinated. In an email to FOX 35 News, the company said: "In accordance with CDC guidance, face coverings are no longer required for guests and Ambassadors who are fully vaccinated."
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

CDC drops mask and distancing rules on ships where pax are vaxxed

New CDC guidance enables passengers and crew on ships with 95% vaccination rates to forego wearing masks or physical distancing while onboard. It is among several updates to the CDC's cruise line restart requirements that gives much more flexibility around masks, distancing and dining to ships that reach the 95% vaccination threshold.
Gamblingwshu.org

Foxwoods Casino Drops Mask Requirement For Vaccinated Customers

In Connecticut, Foxwoods Resort Casino has dropped mask requirements for fully vaccinated visitors. Guests who have not been vaccinated will be asked to continue to wear masks or face coverings. Foxwoods staff will be required to wear masks, even if they are vaccinated. Foxwoods President Jason Guyot said in a...
Public Healthsouthcentralfloridalife.com

CDC: Not vaccinated yet? Keep wearing face masks

ATLANTA – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) last week noted some apparent confusion about the recommendations for wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Based on their study of fully-vaccinated persons over the past few months, the CDC has dropped the recommendation for those...
Public Healthislandernews.com

Despite governor’s directive, CDC still requires masks for healthcare workers

Dr Kelly: Governor DeSantis says masks are no longer needed in Florida. Why are you still wearing a mask in the office?. Good question. A number of patients have asked me this. While it is true the governor thinks masks are unnecessary, and the CDC Mask Guidelines were recently relaxed for the general public, the CDC still requires mask wearing in doctors’ offices and hospitals.
Florida Stateroyalcaribbeanblog.com

Florida tells Royal Caribbean it does not need its permission for cruise ships to sail

The Florida Health Department informed Royal Caribbean this week it can directly appeal to the CDC to begin cruises. One of the mandates included in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plan for cruise ships to be able to restart sailings from the United States is for each line to secure agreements with port and health authorities in the U.S. cities they plan to visit.
Public Healthaappublications.org

CDC updates guidance for masks, distancing during summer camps

Editor’s note:For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Children and teens at summer camps do not need to wear masks outdoors unless they are unable to physically distance according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The guidance covers masking and physical distancing in...
Public Healthsmartmeetings.com

Meeting Profs Face Mask Confusion after CDC Suddenly Changes Requirements

Meeting profs across the United States are being tasked with increasingly difficult decisions about requiring and enforcing mask wearing after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suddenly updated guidance for face coverings and physical distancing in Mid-May. The announcement that “fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing...
Asheville, NCbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Asheville Named #3 Place To Travel In 2020 By Travel And Leisure

Travel + Leisure just launched itsWorld’s Best Awards for 2015.The awards are based on a survey that features responses from hundreds of skilled vacationers. Our numerous expertise spans sales, acquisitions, developments, financings and loan workouts involving resorts, resorts and condo-resorts in each U.S. state, and in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Some spas are simple services with not far more than a therapeutic massage table, whereas others are luxurious locations that draw travelers from around the globe. The courting trade consists of rather more than simply dating web sites, though these get the majority of the media consideration and account for 70% of the business’s revenues. America’s 124 million singles are using mobile apps more usually, but conventional companies like matchmakers and relationship coaches are additionally doing well. Matchmaking and online courting has turn into big business, with courting companies estimated to be value $2.5 billion in 2015 and forecast to develop 5.1% per yr to $three.2 billion by 2020. Direct spending by resident and worldwide travelers within the U.S. averaged $three.1 billion a day, $128.6 million an hour, $2.1 million a minute and $35,seven hundred a second.
Politicsseatrade-cruise.com

DeSantis renounces CDC's 'power trip over America' in cruise matters

On a day the mediator in Florida's lawsuit against the CDC declared an impasse, the governor's office piled on complaints about discriminating against families with children, setting a 'ridiculous' percentage for vaccinated cruisers and for 'deliberate bureaucratic delay' that's prevented thousands of employees from earning a living. A CDC spokesperson...