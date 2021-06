It's back and better than ever: Miller's Mission. If you've been around the Treasure Valley for any amount of time, you're familiar with the community efforts that are put together and executed by my colleague and friend Kevin Miller. Twice a year for the last DECADE, Kevin Miller uses the platform of our sister station, KIDO Talk Radio, for the improvement of our community and to lend a helping hand to the Boise Rescue Mission and the THOUSANDS that the mission helps.