newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US DoD, HHS Extend Partnership to Combat SARS-CoV-2 Pandemic

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — The US Department of Defense on Wednesday said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with the US Department of Health and Human Services under which the agencies will continue collaborating over the next two years to address the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and future public health emergencies in the US.

www.360dx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dod#Defense Department#Us Department Of Defense#Health Department#Health Services#Enterprise Services#Us Dod#Mou#Clinical Enterprise#Perkinelmer#Ellume#Dod Hhs#Acquisition Efforts#Diagnostics#Covid 19 Testing#Medical Supplies#Underserved Populations#Review#Distribution#Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
HHS
News Break
United States Department of Defense
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Seeks $6.5 Billion to Further Investments in Critical Public Health Infrastructure, Core Food Safety and Medical Product Safety Programs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is requesting a total budget of $6.5 billion as part of the President’s fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget – a nearly 8% ($477 million) increase over the agency’s FY 2021 funding level for investments in critical public health infrastructure, core food safety and medical product safety programs and other vital public health programs. The request includes $3.6 billion in budget authority – including $343 million in increases – and $2.9 billion in user fees – an increase of $155 million.
Public HealthPosted by
PublishedReporter

“America’s Frontline Doctors” Suing U.S. Government to Stop Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccine to Children

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America’s Frontline Doctors, a conservative political group that has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, recently filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama requesting a temporary restraining order against the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 16, with their stated goal being the permanent blockage of vaccine distribution to minors should the case actually make it to trial.
Public Healthmountaintimes.info

All Covid restrictions to be removed soon

Vaccinating 80% of the state’s eligible population may be achieved this week, the governor says. Governor Phil Scott announced at the Friday, May 21, press conference that when 80% of Vermont’s eligible population — those age 12 and older — have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the state will enter Step 4 of the Vermont Forward plan and remove its remaining health restrictions.
Oxford, NYGenomeWeb

Oxford, Oracle Partner to Improve Identification of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

NEW YORK – Oracle said Monday that it is teaming with the University of Oxford to create a technology platform to accelerate the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants. Called the Global Pathogen Analysis System (GPAS), the platform combines the UK university's Scalable Pathogen Pipeline Platform (SP3) with the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to standardize, analyze, compare, and annotate SARS-CoV-2 sequencing data in search of novel variants that could undermine vaccine efficacy and prolong the COVID-19 pandemic.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody with extensive spike binding coverage

In a recently published research paper in the journal Nature Communications, a team of scientists from China has described the antiviral efficacy of a novel anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibody isolated from recovered coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. The structural and functional characterization of the antibody reveals...
Medical & Biotech360dx.com

Genomtec Gets CE-IVD Mark for Saliva-Based Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — Polish diagnostics firm Genomtec said on Monday that it has received CE-IVD marking for its saliva-based SARS-Cov-2 EvaGreen Direct-RT-LAMP kit. According to Genomtec, based in Wroclaw, the test is designed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 S and N genes in saliva samples. It does not require nucleic acid purification and can provide results in several minutes. The test is currently offered through Dolnośląskie Centrum Medyczne in Wroclaw, a reference lab for Genomtec's products. It is compatible with standard RT-PCR instrumentation, the company added.
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

CDC Offers Details on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine breakthrough infections occur in a small percentage of vaccinated individuals, according to research published in the May 25 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Meseret...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The initial impact of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic on epilepsy research

Epilepsia Open. 2021 Feb 2. doi: 10.1002/epi4.12471. Online ahead of print. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of many practices throughout the world. Through necessity to minimize spread and provide clinical care to those with severe disease, focus has been on limiting face-to-face contact. Research in many areas has been put on hold. We sought to determine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on epilepsy research from international basic science and clinical researchers. Responses to five questions were solicited through a convenience sample by direct email and through postings on the ILAE social media accounts and an ILAE online platform (utilizing Slack). Information was collected from 15 respondents in 11 countries by email or via Zoom interviews between May 19, 2020, and June 4, 2020. Several themes emerged including a move to virtual working, project delays with laboratory work halted and clinical work reduced, funding concerns, a worry about false data with regard to COVID research and concern about research time lost. However, a number of positive outcomes were highlighted, not least the efficiency of online working and other adaptations that could be sustained in the future.
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement until June 15

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. “On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC’s guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities,” state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said. Under California Department of Public Health guidelines issued last sum.
Public HealthKokomo Perspective

Gov. Holcomb extends public health emergency

Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-14 to extend the public health emergency. Continuation of the public health emergency allows certain individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to do so and allows the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for programs, such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

DOH’s vax program to prioritize NCR Plus 8 region

In direct contrast to their initial statement of rejecting vax initiatives in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus 8, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has now rallied its support to Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s statement of prioritizing vaccination to said region. For context, the NCR Plus 8 region...
Public Healthcarolinajournal.com

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The federal government changed its rules to allow more Medicare coverage of telemedicine services. Our state lifted a ban on out-of-state providers offering telemedicine, and also relaxed certificate-of-need restrictions so hospitals could add beds, ambulatory surgical centers could act as emergency hospitals, and a range of providers could buy more equipment.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers take steps to standardize correlates of protection against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in the UK and Germany have identified a range of assays and biomarkers of humoral (antibody) immunity against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that can be used to define correlates of protection in future studies. Wherever suitable, antibody-based parameters were expressed in International Units (IU) and Binding Antibody Units (BAU).
Colebrook, NHCaledonian Record-News

Colebrook Medical Exam Glove Maker Awarded $13.1 Million Federal Contract

Three years after launching in Colebrook, American Performance Polymers, manufacturer of dipped rubber products, including the nitrile (medical exam) gloves for medical personnel that are critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been awarded a $13.1 million federal contract for increased domestic glove production. The contract with the U.S. Department of...