Jorge Linares wants Ryan Garcia, Lomachenko or Teofimo next after Haney

WBC [regular] lightweight champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) is facing former three-division title holder Jorge Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on May 29th. In a press release, Haney told boxing writer Steve Kim that he has been training with Victor Conte and Remi Korchemny at the SNAC facility in San Carlos, California. Haney said to Kim, “Linares has been at the top level as far as I can remember. He’s by far the best opponent up to date. I was happy that this was a fight that the boxing fans would appreciate. I’ve been calling for the top guys, the so-called top guys, and none of them is quick to jump in the ring with me. I mean you name them, and I’ve called them out, and none of them wanted to fight me. If you claim that I haven’t fought anybody it’s because they won’t fight me. Right now, we can’t jump ahead, the main focus is Jorge Linares.”