Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Grading the Flyers’ call-ups and debuts

By Broad Street Hockey
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re bringing this to a close, folks! Over the last little bit, we broke down the performances of the Flyers players by position and handed out some grades, but we haven’t gotten to everyone just yet. The Flyers had a handful of prospects who either made their debuts this season or were called up from the Phantoms, and don’t really fit neatly into any of our earlier categories of “guy who played a role in one distinct section of the lineup for a significant period of time.” And we’d hate to see any of them left out, so we’re here to hand out some grades for them and talk about, well, why it matters.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Grading#Phantoms#Prospects#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Flyers bested by Sabres twice

The Little Falls and Sartell baseball teams squared off to close the regular season, May 27. The Sabres shutout the Flyers, 3-0. The game was a preview of things to come, as the two teams were once again slated to play in the opening round of the Section 8-3A playoffs, Tuesday.
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Flyers season ends in Bemidji

The Little Falls girls softball team’s season came to an end Tuesday. The Flyers were bested by No. 2 Bemidji, 10-0, in five innings at Bemidji in the Section 8-3A playoffs. Little Falls collected a single hit, from senior Izzy Dukowitz. Four errors hurt the Flyers. Avery Threlkeld took the...
NHLCBS Sports

Golden Knights' Cody Glass: Called up Wednesday

Glass was promoted from AHL Henderson on Wednesday. The Knights added a total of seven minor-league players as part of their "Black Aces" promotions, but it's Glass who is the most likely to get an opportunity to play, especially with Ryan Reaves (suspension) unavailable and Mattias Janmark (undisclosed) a game-time call against Colorado on Wednesday. When up with the big club, Glass notched four goals and six helpers in 27 contests while averaging 14:32 of ice time.
SportsThe Guardian

The best debut in netball history? Vixens reap rewards of late call-up

Before any netball training session, a cluster of shooters will be at the post, putting up shots. When the coach calls the players in, the goalers will almost always try to sink one last shot before joining the group. It was this unremarkable ritual that helped Melbourne Vixens debutant Rahni Samason stun the netball world over the weekend.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs News: Grading Playoff Production, Who Showed Up?

First, the caveat is that – if you’ve read past posts I’ve created – you know that I support the Toronto Maple Leafs’ organizational plan going forward. I believe the Shanaplan is a logical and workable process for creating a solid good organizational structure and a winning on-ice product. I...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: Grading the debut season of Gary Trent Jr.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 18: Gary Trent Jr. #33 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) When Gary Trent Jr. was traded to the Toronto Raptors in the same deal that saw fan-favorite and expert marksman Norman Powell flipped to the Portland Trail Blazers, he knew that he had to hit the ground running to prove himself as a worthwhile replacement.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Called up by Royals

Bolanos was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday. Bolanos served as the 27th man during a doubleheader in mid-May, but he failed to make an appearance in the twin bill. He'll now return to the major-league club after he posted a 3.31 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 16.1 innings during four starts with Triple-A Omaha this year. The right-hander will likely serve as a low-leverage reliever but could be available as a spot starter if needed.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Called up, makes debut

The Phillies recalled Sanchez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Sunday's 12-6 loss to the Nationals. He made his MLB debut out of the bullpen, covering 1.1 scoreless innings while giving up a hit and striking out two. Philadelphia placed long reliever Chase Anderson on the COVID-19-related injured list in...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Ashton Goudeau: Called up Saturday

Goudeau was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Goudeau spent just over a week in the minors but didn't make any appearances with the Triple-A club during that time. He'll now return to the major-league bullpen after infielder Alex Blandino (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Riley Adams: Called up for big-league debut

Adams was recalled by the Blue Jays on Tuesday and will make his big-league debut against the White Sox. Adams spent three days on the major-league roster in early May but didn't get into a game. He'll be involved right away this time around, catching and batting ninth. He'll split time behind the plate with Reese McGuire for now, as Danny Jansen (hamstring) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move, while Alejandro Kirk is nowhere close to returning from his hip injury.
NBAchatsports.com

GRADES: Shake steps up in Sixers’ Game 2 victory

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 08: Shake Milton of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The last time the Sixers faced the Hawks, Trae Young punished Doc Rivers’ second-ranked defense. Joel Embiid put up heavy scoring numbers...
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Gets call-up

The Tigers recalled Paredes from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday. While he's up with the big club, Paredes should get the chance to fill in at third base for Jeimer Candelario (personal), who was placed on the bereavement list in a corresponding move. Paredes maintains a .732 OPS through 125 plate appearances at Triple-A this season, but he was far less impressive at the big-league level in 2020. He slashed .220/.278/.290 in 34 games with the Tigers last season, producing only five extra-base hits (one home run, four doubles) and no stolen bases across 108 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Called up to Double-A

Peraza was promoted from High-A Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday. Peraza will move up a rung on the minor-league ladder after he slashed .306/.386/.532 with five home runs and a 16-for-17 success rate on stolen-base attempts through 127 plate appearances at Hudson Valley. The 20-year-old from Venezuela is viewed as one of the top position prospects in the Yankees' farm system.
NHLNBC Sports

NHL insider 'would not be shocked at all' if Jones ends up with Flyers

After a playoff-less 2020-21 season in which they surrendered the most goals in hockey, the Flyers have a pivotal offseason ahead. While Chuck Fletcher said the Flyers can improve everywhere, they're expected to be in the market for a top-pair defenseman. Acquiring such a player is significantly easier said than done, but last offseason the Flyers "didn't fill the void" left by Matt Niskanen, as Fletcher put it in March, and not doing so proved costly.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Brandon Bielak: Called up to big club

The Astros recalled Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. Bielak joins the Houston bullpen as a replacement for Joe Smith (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old right-hander previously made 13 relief appearances for Houston, posting a 3.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 17:8 K:BB in 22.2 innings.
College Sportsflowrestling.org

Which 2023 Prospect Should Your Team's Coach Be Calling On June 15th?

Recruiting for college coaches is a 365 day a year job, but a couple of dates in particular stick out. One of those being June 15th, the first day that coaches can legally begin contacting rising juniors. Three top-100 recruits have already verbally committed: #1 Cody Chittum to Minnesota and #2 Christian Carroll and #21 Kannon Webster to Illinois. Don't worry Gopher and Illini fans, I've still got you covered. There are many great programs and recruits that didn't get recognition in this article, however. This isn't because those programs aren't good options for top recruits or kids worthy of recognition, but rather to keep this article to a consumable length.
Sportschatsports.com

Rangers DFA Davis, call up White

The Texas Rangers have designated DH Khris Davis for assignment, the team announced. The Rangers have recalled outfielder Eli White from AAA Round Rock to take Davis’s spot on the active roster. The 40 man roster now stands at 39. Davis, 33, came to the Rangers as salary ballast in...
MLBredsminorleagues.com

Tony Santillan to be called up to start for the Reds on Sunday

Tony Santillan is being called up to make his Major League League debut on Sunday. Manager David Bell made the announcement on Friday afternoon in his pre-game afternoon zoom session with the local media. Santillan will be taking over the spot in the rotation vacated by Sonny Gray who was placed on the injured list earlier this week after suffering a groin injury during his last start.