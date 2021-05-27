newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope Francis kisses Holocaust survivor’s Auschwitz tattoo

By JTA Staff
JTA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — Pope Francis kissed the number tattooed on a Holocaust survivor’s arm during his weekly meeting with members of the public on Thursday. Lidia Maksymowicz, 81, showed the pope her number, and Francis got down on a knee to kiss it. The two did not exchange words, she told Vatican News.

www.jta.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Mengele
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivor#Antisemitism#The Holocaust#Pope Francis Kisses#Silent Prayer#Jta#Vatican News#Polish#Nazi#Catholic#Jewish Prisoners#Krakow#Firm Denunciations#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Vatican City
News Break
Tattoo
Related
Worldamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Holy Land

Pope Francis delivers his blessing during his weekly general audience in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican May 12, 2021. (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Pope Francis today expressed his “very great concern” at the armed clashes in Gaza and Israel and made an urgent, passionate appeal “to those with the responsibility” to bring a ceasefire and “to walk the path of peace” with the help of the international community. He also denounced the killing of children in this conflict as “terrible and unacceptable.”
Industryla-croix.com

Pope Francis fuels the Church's "clean energy revolution"

In the days of the Renaissance, the Catholic Church was near the peak of its power. — The combination of political influence and vast wealth positioned the Vatican in the 15th and 16th centuries as one of the prominent patrons of the arts during one of the most culturally rich periods in human history.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Roman Kent, eloquent Auschwitz survivor, dies in New York

International Auschwitz Committee President Roman Kent, who survived the horrors of the Nazi death camp as a teenager, has died in New York after a short illness, his organisation announced Friday. "Auschwitz survivors throughout the world say goodbye with great gratitude and profound sadness to Roman Kent, who has been a constant and eloquent representative of their memories and their lives for many decades," said Christoph Heubner, vice-president of the Auschwitz committee which is headquartered in Berlin. Kent's age was not known exactly, but according to the committee he was born in Lodz, in modern-day Poland in 1925. In late 1939, after Nazi Germany invaded Poland, members of his Kniker family were sent to a ghetto, where Roman's father died of malnutrition in 1943.
Religionthetablet.org

Pope Francis Calls for Prayers for Forgiveness, Coexistence in Holy Land

VATICAN CITY (CNS) — Pope Francis has called on the world’s Catholics to pray May 22 for dialogue, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence in the Holy Land. As local Catholics were set to gather at St. Stephen’s Church in Jerusalem May 22 to “implore the gift of peace” on the vigil of Pentecost, the pontiff asked “all the pastors and faithful of the Catholic Church to unite themselves spiritually with this prayer.”
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

President Erdoğan urges Pope Francis to help end Israel’s ’massacre’

Pope Francis to help end what he called Israel’s "massacre" of Palestinians, which should be punished with sanctions, his office said. Erdoğan told the pope in a call that "Palestinians will continue to be subjected to a massacre unless the international community punishes Israel... with sanctions", adding that the pope’s messages were of "great importance to mobilize the Christian world and the international community."
SocietyPosted by
TheStreet

Claims Conference Statement On Passing Of Auschwitz Survivor Roman Kent, Leading Voice In Compensation For Jewish Holocaust Survivors

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) mourns the loss of Roman Kent, a leading voice among Holocaust survivors who negotiated billions of dollars in compensation for Jewish Holocaust survivors from the German government. Mr. Kent passed away earlier this morning at age 92.
Moviessdjewishworld.com

Film Review: Holocaust Survivor on a Mission of Revenge

CARLSBAD, California — In the 2016 film Remember, streaming on Netflix, Christopher Plummer plays Zev Guttman, an Auschwitz concentration camp survivor who lost his family in World War II to a sadistic Blockführer known as Kurlander. Zev and his friend Max (Martin Landau) are living in a retirement home in New York City. Max had been in Auschwitz at the same time and also experienced the total loss of his entire family at the hands of this same Blockführer.
Worldthetablet.org

Myanmar Priest, Expat Says Pope Francis’ Words And Witness Deliver Hope

ROME (Crux) — A young priest from Myanmar has thanked Pope Francis for his frequent and vocal calls for peace as citizens continue to die protesting for democracy, saying the Holy Father’s support has given people in the country hope. “For us, the people of Myanmar, it means a lot,...
Religionamericamagazine.org

Podcast: Pope Francis wants more than a cease-fire in the Holy Land

A Palestinian man walks past the remains of a tower building in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, in Gaza City May 13, 2021. (CNS photo/Suhaib Salem, Reuters) On Sunday, Pope Francis called for an immediate ceasefire to the violence that has escalated between...
SocietyTODAY.com

This 101-year-old Holocaust survivor calls himself 'the happiest man on Earth'

At 101 years old, Eddie Jaku has over a century of wisdom and life experience to draw from — and he's trying to use it to help others see the world in a more positive light. The self-described "happiest man in the world" has given a TED Talk and written a book about his philosophy. In his 2019 speech, he said that just a smile from "one miserable person" can make him happy.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Fox News

Auschwitz survivor, 97, receives anti-Semitic messages on TikTok: report

A 97-year-old Holocaust survivor received a series of hate-fueled messages on social media during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, her family says, according to reports. Lily Ebert, one of the oldest users on TikTok, has an account where people can ask her questions about the Holocaust. She was a teenager when the Nazis deported her from her Hungarian hometown to Auschwitz, a camp where roughly a million Jews died.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Pope Francis: Pray for China’s Christians

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for prayers for Christians in China on the eve of the feast of Our Lady of Sheshan. Speaking after the recitation of the Regina Coeli May 23, the pope noted that Chinese Catholics mark Monday’s feast at the national shrine of Our Lady Help of Christians at Sheshan, 25 miles south of Shanghai.
Sex CrimesMetro International

Pope orders inquiry into German Church’s handling of abuse allegations

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Pope has dispatched two senior foreign bishops to investigate the Archbishop of Cologne’s handling of sexual abuse allegations in Germany’s largest archdiocese, the pontiff’s representative in Germany said on Friday. Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki has been criticised for his handling of historic child sex abuse allegations,...
Religionsandiegouniontribune.com

Pope sends envoys to German diocese in church abuse crisis

BERLIN — Pope Francis is sending envoys to the German archdiocese of Cologne to investigate possible mistakes by senior church officials in handling past sexual abuse cases and the “complex pastoral situation” in the deeply divided church there. The papal nuncio’s office in Berlin said Friday that Francis ordered an...
MinoritiesUniversity of Denver Clarion

German Catholic priests defy the Vatican to aid the LGBTQ+ community

On March 15, Pope Francis signed an official statement from the Vatican forbidding same-gender marriage. This was in line with the ideology that the Catholic Church has upheld for decades, believing that such unions are a sin. However, what occurred after that was revolutionary. Many German priests sought justice on...