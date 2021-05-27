Pope Francis kisses Holocaust survivor’s Auschwitz tattoo

International Auschwitz Committee President Roman Kent, who survived the horrors of the Nazi death camp as a teenager, has died in New York after a short illness, his organisation announced Friday. "Auschwitz survivors throughout the world say goodbye with great gratitude and profound sadness to Roman Kent, who has been a constant and eloquent representative of their memories and their lives for many decades," said Christoph Heubner, vice-president of the Auschwitz committee which is headquartered in Berlin. Kent's age was not known exactly, but according to the committee he was born in Lodz, in modern-day Poland in 1925. In late 1939, after Nazi Germany invaded Poland, members of his Kniker family were sent to a ghetto, where Roman's father died of malnutrition in 1943.