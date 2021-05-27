newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Watch: Remastered Footage of Dean Potter’s 2008 Free Solo of the Rostrum

adventure-journal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReel Rock recently released this re-mastered footage of the late Dean Potter filmed back in 2018, free soloing (or free-basing, as he called it, with a parachute strapped to his back) Yosemite’s Rostrum, with a 5.12 finish at Alien Roof. At the time, it was considered the toughest free solo in the park.

www.adventure-journal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Potter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rostrum#Yosemite#Reel Rock#Alien Roof#Free Soloing#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsClimbing

Things We Shouldn’t Have Done: I Regret Ever Free Soloing, and Here’s Why

In the memoir End of the Rope, Jan Redford talks about attending the memorial of her longtime climber friend and fellow—though that’s a funny word for it—woman guide Niccy. “She’d been climbing an easy route beside her students as they learned to lead and she hadn’t roped up,” Redford wrote. Something had happened; Niccy’s student heard an exclamation. The exuberant and giving Niccy fell 300 feet.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Han Solo Table Arrives As Free Update For Star Wars Pinball VR

A new table is available for Star Wars Pinball VR, themed around Han Solo in the classic Star Wars trilogy. Even better, the Han Solo table isn’t paid DLC — it’s available as a free update to the game. Set inside the Millennium Falcon, you can check out the new table in the trailer below.
Video GamesIGN

Star Wars Pinball VR - Free Update: Han Solo Table Trailer

Star Wars Pinball VR gets a content update that brings the Han Solo table to the game, available now for free. Check out the trailer for a look at the table which is a nerf-herding tribute to the Classic Trilogy's original lovable rogue, with a focus on pure physics, speed, and shooting.
Swimming & Surfingtetongravity.com

Weird Waves: Dylan Graves Vs. Lake Tahoe

Kids these days. Landing a new trick in surfing is an impressive feat on its own, but it’s 100 times more impressive when the surfer is just 11 years old, like grom Cruz Dinofa, who just landed what’s likely the first-ever backside front flip in surfing. He called it. Then he stomped it. The New Jersey-based ripper landed the trick at Waco’s Perfect Swell wave pool, and it’s been blowing up the surfing community ever since. We can’t wait to see what’s next for.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Four Tet drops sneaky remaster of 2006’s ‘Pockets’

Four Tet has given fans a true summer select, nonchalantly releasing a remaster of his largely forgotten 2006 DJ Kicks exclusive, “Pockets.”. 15 years of dust? No problem, as “Pockets'” colorful synthwork and expansive drum kit keeps the tune as ripe as the day it was picked. The track opens with a bouncing riff that sounds straight out of Sonic 2, only to devolve into a psychedelic bout of the UK producer’s organic chime and beat-ridden atmosphere. On paper, it sounds like a bit of a mess, but somehow under the production wizardry of Four Tet, the eclectic single results in something particularly cohesive.
Hobbiesmensjournal.com

Love the Outdoors and the F-Word? You Should Try Fly-Fishing

My 20s were, as they should be, well spent. Possibly overspent, as I devoted the adventurous decade to creating memories most folks accumulate over the course of a lifetime: skiing snow deeper than I am tall, on mountains as steep as elevator shafts, rafting Class V whitewater, mountain biking at speeds only intended for cars. This concentrated expenditure also created a lifetime’s worth of broken bones, surgeries, scars, bruises, and aches. Now in the shady side of my 30s (though armed with a handful of ibuprofen and a freezer full of ice packs), athletic outdoor endeavors are still a daily must. They just need to be less jarring. So, I’m taking up fly-fishing.
gearjunkie.com

A Great Backcountry Sleeper: The Feathered Friends Lark 10 UL Sleeping Bag

Ultralight, ultra-warm, and ultra-packable. The Lark 10 UL from Feathered Friends is a powerhouse of a sleeping bag for backcountry hunters, hikers, and campers. As an avid backpack hunter, I’m always on the search for quality gear to improve my backcountry system. These pieces of gear need to be ultralight, packable, and reliable. When you’re in the backcountry, you’ve got what you’ve got, and that’s that.
SoccerSHOOT Online

"Free Solo" Directors Join Stept Studios For Spot Representation

Stept Studios has added Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin--the filmmakers behind Free Solo, the Best Documentary Feature Oscar winner in 2019--to its commercial roster of talent for US representation. Prior to joining Stept, Vasarhelyi and Chin were handled in the ad arena by Caviar. Vasarhelyi and Chin have been...
Unofficial Networks

WATCH: Chairlift Tower Removal Time Lapse

Loon Mountain, NH is in the process of installing the east coast’s first 8-pack lift, and shared an insightful look at construction teams removing the lift towers of the old Kanc Quad lift. I always enjoy getting a behind the scenes look at ski resort operations. Must be a sick...
California StateTVOvermind

Drone Footage Shows California’s Great White Sharks Are Everywhere and Very Close

There’s been a ton of discussion circulating around great white sharks over the years and a lot of it tends to revolve around the idea that they’re mindless eating machines or apex predators that will attack anything they think is food. The reality of this is that sharks don’t generally attack humans unless it’s a case of mistaken identity, meaning that the shark thinks that the human is a seal or a tortoise, something they might naturally target as part of their normal diet. This drone footage shows what could terrify a lot of people since the mere mention of a shark is enough to keep some folks well away from the water and not even think about the ocean for a certain length of time. But the fact is that sharks don’t really attack as they do in the movies, and in fact, they won’t attack unless they’re provoked or there’s some other reason that they happen to be in an aggressive mood at that time. It feels safe to say that intruding upon a shark’s meal wouldn’t be wise, and neither would sticking around during a frenzy if it happened, but on the regular, sharks don’t simply get it in their head to attack people for no good reason. People would obviously ask why shark attacks happen then, but the explanation is the same, that they take a bite out of something to test it and see if it’s food. Obviously that’s not something that people want since ‘testing’ for food when it comes to a shark means that the object they’re testing is going to be missing a chunk of flesh once the test is done. And yes, blood in the water will attract sharks, but amazingly enough, human blood isn’t bound to rile up a shark since they typically go after fish, sea lions, and other animals that are part of their normal diet.
LifestyleField & Stream

How to Shoot a Compound Bow: Archery Tips for Beginners and Beyond

This should be so simple, right? You pull the string back, aim, and shoot. Well, the good news is that if you do everything right and you put your time in, learning how to shoot a compound bow like a pro can be that simple—eventually. But first you need to sort out a few nagging complications.
BicyclesPosted by
outsidemagazine

Tested: Pivot Trail 429 Mountain Bike

One of my regular mountain biking partners is my friend Bryan. Someone recently asked him, “What kind of mountain biker are you?” He responded, “I’m a trail rider.” Another person replied, “Aren’t all mountain bikers trail riders?”. Sure, in the most literal sense, we all ride trails. But I knew...
Earth Sciencethelifehacker.org

MYSTERIOUS ‘UNDERWATER WALL’ THAT CIRCLES THE ENTIRE PLANET FOUND ON GOOGLE EARTH [ WATCH VIDEO]

According to the video that you’ll be able to watch in this article, the Earth is surrounded by a huge wall that we can see clearly beneath our planet’s oceans, using Google Earth. This mysterious wall has been found by the YouTube channel and it supposedly stretches around more than ten thousand miles along the ocean.weird, Paranormal, UFOs, Los Angeles, military history, google earth, google maps, maps,weird Los Angeles,weird, Paranormal, UFOs, Los Angeles, military history, google earth, google maps, maps,weird Los Angeles,
AnimalsPosted by
KGAB AM 650

WATCH: Yellowstone Tourist Tries To Get Eaten 1st Day Park Opens

Watch the video below, unfortunately, it isn't anything too surprising. A tourist gets rushed by a bear shortly after Yellowstone National Park is opened. Seriously? Day one and this is already happening. This is going to be an interesting year as once again tourists prove they are not smarter than the animals.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 39, eaten alive by bear in Colorado is identified as partner pays tribute

The heartbroken partner of a woman killed by a bear has paid tribute to his “lifelong adventurer” partner following her remains being discovered last week. She was identified by her boyfriend after her remains were found on Friday night 350 miles southwest of Denver in the town of Durango. The autopsy revealed she died of “penetrating injuries to the neck” including multiple bite wounds, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith reported.Her boyfriend described her as “my northern star and the love of my life.”He continued, “Laney spent her life in the outdoors and was an experienced and knowledgeable operator...