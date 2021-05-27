Some road work suspended for holiday
The state transportation department will be suspending as much construction work as possible from 3 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday to help accommodate holiday travel. Lane reductions in west-central Illinois will continue in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 at Quincy Memorial Bridge in Adams County; on Interstate 72 near Jacksonville; on I-72 over the Illinois River in Pike County; on Interstate 55 at Williamsville; and on I-55 and I-72 at Springfield.www.myjournalcourier.com